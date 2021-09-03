25th ANNIVERSARY - BURN THE FLOOR - THE REUNION UK Tour Announced

The original Broadway production of Jason Gilkison's BURN THE FLOOR is being recreated for a strictly limited tour in July 2022.

THE REUNION features some of the most celebrated alumni of Burn the Floor including Strictly Come Dancing's Aljaž Škorjanec, Kevin Clifton, Janette Manrara, Karen Hauer, Dianne Buswell, Joanne Clifton, Luba Mushtuk, Kai Widdrington and Robin Windsor, plus more names to be announced.

BURN THE FLOOR is a breathtaking blend of Latin and Ballroom dance first conceived as a special performance at Sir Elton John's 50th birthday celebration in 1997. Two years in creation, the show made its world premiere in the UK and took the globe by storm, including 9 months breaking box office records on Broadway and 2 seasons in the West End.

The tour will return to Bournemouth where Burn the Floor was first staged and revisit the wonderful Shaftesbury Theatre, London. Get ready for THE REUNION and the only chance to see these world class dance legends perform together one final time...

"This Burn the Floor 25th anniversary reunion will be such a one time event for us all, having all our stars back on stage together where they began. Not only will this be an emotional event for us, but also a spectacular one not to be missed." "This version of Burn the Floor broke Broadway box office records, so I can't wait to see it back on stage with this 'dream team' cast!"

25th Anniversary - Burn the Floor - The Reunion opens in Shrewsbury at the Theatre Severn on 13th July 2022, moving to G Live, Guildford on 14th July 2022. It then heads to original home of Burn the Floor - Bournemouth International Centre (BIC) in Bournemouth on 15th July 2022, followed by Regent Theatre, Ipswich 16th July 2022. The West End home of the show, the beautiful Shaftesbury Theatre, London will host the gala performance on Sunday 17th July 2022 5pm, with St George's Hall, Bradford 20th July 2022, and the Opera House, Blackpool 21st July 2022 following, before closing at Symphony Hall, Birmingham on 22nd July 2022.

To book tickets, visit www.BTF25.com