20:40 By David Kerby-Kendall to Premiere At Omnibus Theatre, Clapham

Alex Pearson Productions presents the World Premiere of 20:40 by David Kerby-Kendall at The Upstairs Studio, Omnibus Theatre, Clapham on Tuesday 4 - Sunday 16 June 2019, 7:30pm/4:00pm.

Press performance: Thursday 6 June 2019, 7:30pm

Tuesday 4 June 2019 for 12 performances (Tuesday to Saturday at 7:30pm and Sundays at 4pm) closing on Sunday 16 June 2019.

Like an all-consuming fog, depression has invaded Michael's mind. And, like many of us, he uses humour to put a plaster over his ever-increasing suffering so that only he knows it's there. Set on two evenings, twenty years apart, Michael, at ages 20 and 40, recalls the pivotal moments and people in his life; from Daniel, his soulmate and first love, to Jennifer, the outrageous girlfriend who becomes the distant wife. 20:40 is a study of one man's irrepressible lust for life fighting a disease he will always refer to as The Shadow.

David Kerby Kendall wrote 20:40 and plays Michael at 40. Credits include: Half Moon (London/Europe Tour); Private Lives (Leicester); Abigail's Party (Birmingham); Cuckoos (Southwark Playhouse). He became the in-house writer for Heartbreak Productions in 2009, has since adapted five of David Walliam's children's books, (Mr Stink, Ratburger, Billionaire Boy, The Midnight Gang and Gangsta Granny) for numerous national tours. His second independent play, The Moon Is Halfway To Heaven, was produced at Jermyn Street Theatre and his first novel The Rainbow Player (the coming-of-age story of a gay Premiership footballer), was published in 2017.

David would like to dedicate 20:40 to everyone who has fought mental health issues. He hopes that his play may bring another tiny piece of understanding about this devastating condition and bring everyone together without the need for stigma or label.

Alastair Hill plays Michael at 20. Credits include: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2; Saturday Night Fever (UK tour); Sasha Regan's All-Male G&S Iolanthe; Dreamboats and Petticoats (UK tour) and The Dreaming, The Fix (Union Theatre).

Julie Osman, joint artistic director of the theatre collective Freathy Tippett, directs. Recent credits include: The Secretary Turned CEO (Edinburgh Fringe); City Girls (Jermyn Street); Caring and Sharing (Southwark Playhouse); Theatre Uncut (Theatre Delicatessen); Voicing, Salty Sarah (FreathyTippett/Tête à Tête Opera Festival); Eros and Psyche (Arcola Theatre/Grimeborn); also movement consultant, Agrippina (English Touring Opera/Britten Theatre/tour).

"84% of UK men say they bottle up their emotions"

"Suicide [is] the biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK"

(CALM: the Campaign Against Living Miserably)

#itsoktotalk

Book online at: https://www.omnibus-clapham.org/20-40/





