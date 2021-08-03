2020 London Coliseum Concert of I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE to be Streamed on BroadwayHD

BroadwayHD announced today that it will bring Lambert Jackson Productions' virtual production of Tony award-winner Joe DiPietro (Diana The Musical, Memphis, Nice Work if You Can Get It) and Jimmy Roberts' (The Thing About Men) musical comedy I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, filmed at the London Coliseum in late 2020 exclusively to the platform in honor of the hit show's twenty-fifth anniversary. Since the original off-Broadway production, the show features a brand-new song, A Picture of His..., as well as updates to current numbers that have been a part of Dipietro and Roberts' ongoing efforts to keep the show as fresh and relevant as its debut 25 years ago. The cast features some of the top West End performers including Brenda Edwards (Carousel, Chicago, The Human Comedy), Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Wicked, Oliver!), Simon Lipkin (Ghost Stories, All in a Row, As You Like It), and Oliver Tompsett (&Juliet, Rock of Ages, Kinky Boots). The production was directed by Kirk Jameson, with musical direction by Nick Barstow and associate direction by Julie Atherton. This special celebratory production will arrive on BroadwayHD September 9th.

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change is the second-longest running off-Broadway musical in theater history and has been translated into numerous languages including Chinese, Korean, Spanish, German, French, Catalan, Hebrew, Czech and Hungarian. The beloved show follows the highs and lows of first dates, first loves, marriages, babies, in-laws, and growing old together, paying tribute to those who have loved and lost and to those who have dared to ask someone out on a date. Over the years, DiPietro and Roberts have updated lyrics in the shows' numbers to make the production more relevant to today's pop culture and technology-driven environment. Same sex couples also started to make appearances across productions and one number in the London Coliseum performance features same-sex partners singing about having a baby.

Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts said, "As our show, I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change celebrates its 25th anniversary, we couldn't be more excited that this deftly filmed production featuring a brilliant cast is coming to BroadwayHD. As the world has changed, our show has happily changed with it, and we're proud to bring this updated version to a worldwide audience."

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, co-founders of BroadwayHD said, "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change has become one of those iconic productions that has deeply resonated with audiences across the globe. Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts have also done an excellent job of updating numbers over the years to reflect cultural changes. We are proud to celebrate the 25th anniversary of this show with a fresh performance that we know viewers will adore."

Joe DiPietro and BroadwayHD have had a longstanding partnership bringing many of his hit shows to the platform over the past few years. In addition to I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, his other shows are available on the streaming service include Memphis, Ernest Shackleton Loves Me, and The Toxic Avenger The Musical.

BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theater from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare from the Royal Shakespeare Company, awe-inspiring performances from Cirque du Soleil and a selection of the world's greatest musicals including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I, The Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.