The World Premiere Of THE CANCELLATION OF CRISPIN COX Will Stream Online This Month

It's an hour before the press-night of a new one-man musical version of 'Les Liaisons Dangereuses' and its star readies himself to give the performance of his (thus far lacklustre) career. Crispin Cox has stepped in at the last minute due to the 'cancellation' of his 'very best friend'. But Crispin's motives may be less than sincere and his methods less than virtuous. He's a man of many secrets... and tonight you'll hear them all.

Loosely, potentially, lightly inspired by 'Les Liaisons Dangereuses', this candid campy play examines the phenomenon of cancel culture from the perspective of one of its profiteers.

Michael Conley (star of THE FABULIST FOX SISTER and THE SORROWS OF SATAN, librettist/lyricist behind both plus the upcoming musical INDECENT PROPOSAL, librettist behind SUPERHERO and the upcoming VANARA) stars as the funny, flawed, 'fictional' Crispin, a role no one else could play (because Michael wouldn't let them!).

The world premiere of this one-act, one-man play will stream online July 29 via crispincox.com. then available on-demand from 30th July - 29th August.