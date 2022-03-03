Opera Bale Istanbul Opens Applications For National Painting Contest

Applications for Opera Bale Istanbul's National Painting Contest have begun. As part of the National Sovereignty and Children's Day event of Istanbul State Opera and Ballesi, on April 23rd, this year is the 9th. Children aged 7-11 can submit applications on the topic "What comes to your mind when you say Opera or Ballet?"

Every year, four sides of Turkey participate in the competition organized to increase children's interest in opera and ballet arts. Students who have never watched an opera or a ballet representation in their life can participate in the competition with interesting studies that emerge as a result of reflecting their pictures in their imaginary worlds. The competition is being evaluated by İDOB painters and painters from the International Association of Plastic Arts.

TURKISH TELEKOM will be gifted a tablet to the first three students who enter the competition. In addition, painting materials and IDOB children's games will be given away from GÜZIN GÜREL VAKFI.

Details

Conditions: to be between 7-11 years old

Topic: "What comes to your mind when you say opera or ballet? "

Material : Free

Dimensions should be 35X50 cm or 50X70 cm.

Last Date for Participation: 12 April 2022

Location of Submission: Istanbul State Opera and Ballet Directorate ,

Mete Street No:6 K:5 Taksim/Istanbul (Shahsen or Cargo)

Name, surname, age and contact information (address-phone) should be written on the back of Not:Resimlerin

Exhibition Opening and Award Ceremony: April 23, 2022 Atatürk Cultural Center