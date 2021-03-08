Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kadikoy Belediyesi's Pandemic Orchestra Will Present a Concert

The program features works by Haydn and Chopin.

Mar. 8, 2021  
Kadikoy Belediyesi's Pandemic Orchestra has announced a new upcoming concert takes place on March 9. The concert is for ages 7 and older.

Chief: İbrahim YAZICI
Soloist: Gülsin ONAY, piano
Violinist : Özgecan GÜNÖZ

Program:
F. CHOPIN Piano Concerto No.2 in F minor, Op.21
J. HAYDN Symphony No.84, Mibemol Major, Hob. 1: 84

The concert is approximately 60 minutes with no intermission.

Ticket prices: 50-60 TL

Art lovers over the age of 65 will not be able to enter the events at 16.00 and after. Please keep your HES code ready when entering the events.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://bilet.kadikoy.bel.tr/etkinlik/49/kadikoy-belediyesi-pandemi-orkestrasi.


