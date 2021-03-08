Kadikoy Belediyesi's Pandemic Orchestra Will Present a Concert

Kadikoy Belediyesi's Pandemic Orchestra has announced a new upcoming concert takes place on March 9. The concert is for ages 7 and older.

Chief: İbrahim YAZICI

Soloist: Gülsin ONAY, piano

Violinist : Özgecan GÜNÖZ

Program:

F. CHOPIN Piano Concerto No.2 in F minor, Op.21

J. HAYDN Symphony No.84, Mibemol Major, Hob. 1: 84

The concert is approximately 60 minutes with no intermission.

Ticket prices: 50-60 TL

Art lovers over the age of 65 will not be able to enter the events at 16.00 and after. Please keep your HES code ready when entering the events.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://bilet.kadikoy.bel.tr/etkinlik/49/kadikoy-belediyesi-pandemi-orkestrasi.