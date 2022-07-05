Istanbul Jazz Festival Announces TikTok Stage

TikTok and the Istanbul Jazz Festival are pleased to announce their cooperation with a very special concert. TikTok is currently one of the most prominent discovery platforms for music and emerging artists. The Istanbul Jazz Festival on the other hand, held this year between 25 June-7 July, is among Turkey's most established event for jazz and its contemporary renditions.

In this edition of the 29th Istanbul Jazz Festival's 'Jazz in the Parks' series, Ceren Gündoğdu and her band will be performing jazz interpretations of TikTok hits together with highly creative musicians from TikTok Turkey. The concert will be held on the evening of 1 July, Friday at the TikTok Stage to be set up at the Karaköy Coastal Park.

Since its beginning, the Istanbul Jazz Festival has promoted and supported amateur and professional jazz musicians alike with hundreds of concerts and events such as Young Jazz+. In the same direction, with Jazz in the Parks TikTok Stage, the festival aims to present successful young musicians and open a new door in introducing new audiences and talents of the digital world to the world of jazz music. In this edition of "Jazz in the Parks", musicians, the festival audience and TikTok users will come together for the first time. All residents and visitors of Istanbul are invited to the free event.