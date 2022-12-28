DUST Comes to Zorlou PSM Beginning This Week

A girl who grew up on the streets of the big city, in front of the apartments, when the concrete had not yet pierced the sky. Handan is the only daughter of a beautiful housewife mother and meticulous lawyer father. A young woman who grew up and found her own way through times when the streets were as restless as the inside of the house where she lived with her parents...

His head and heart are full of voices; A melody coming from far away, the birds, the sound of the rails, the rustle of a joyful gift package, the voice of his mother, father, grandmother, aunt... Then more than one 'roof' sound, echoing on the walls of different houses at different times...

When we met Handan, who appeared before us as an adult woman; she will have long since been immersed in a story from her childhood to the present. The story of Handan and her mother Feri, who came out of her memory, settles into a narrative that stretches from the 1960s to the present. Written by Murat Mahmutyazıcıoğlu, this one-player female play that intersects with many people will meet the audience with the performance of Zerrin Tekindor under the direction of Hira Tekindor.

Written by: Murat Mahmutyazıcıoğlu Director: Hira Tekindor Cast: Zerrin Tekindor Producer: Ayşe Barım Executive Producer: Duygu Bayram Decor Design: Şirin Dağtekin Yenen Işık Design: Yakup Çartık Costume Design: Gamze Saraçoğlu Assistant Director: Beste Güven Production Coordination: Ebru Ertuğrul Assistant Director: Şeyma Demircan Stage Manager: Abdurrahim Mert Photograph: Özlem Dinç Poster Design: Berkcan Okar