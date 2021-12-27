Blackberry Jam With Vinegar Flavor comes to Sivas - Yadigar Ejder Scene this week. Performances run December 27-28, 2022.

The political and social changes experienced in one of the countries are humorously conveyed on the axis of the relationship of an elderly couple who joked about death by witnessing this process throughout their marriage. The attitude of a man who is trying to change the order of the world when he cannot think of changing himself and who has the pain of staying on the threshold is satirized. For our heroes, life is just like vinegar-flavored blackberry jam... A little bitter, a little bitter, but sometimes sweet...

Learn more at https://biletinial.com/tiyatro/bogurtlen-receli-kahveniz-bizden.