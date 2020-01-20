World Stage Theatre's Season Continues with I HAVE BEFORE ME A REMARKABLE DOCUMENT GIVEN TO ME BY A YOUNG LADY FROM RWANDA

I Have Before Me a Remarkable Document Given to Me by a Young Lady from Rwanda is Directed by Kelli McLoud-Schingen and features John Burns as Simon and introduces to the Tulsa theatre scene, Mecca Marie, a Los Angeles born, raised, and trained actor and dancer as Juliette.

Inspired by the real life experiences of Rwandan refugees in the UK, I Have Before Me a Remarkable Document Given to Me by a Young Lady from Rwanda tells the story of two people from entirely different worlds who meet at a Refugee Center in London: Juliette is a young Rwandan asylum seeker, determined to write a book on the genocide that killed her family; Simon is a middle-aged failing novelist, whose job it is to help people write. The play follows their funny and touching relationship and tackles issues that face many refugees who live in the UK and around the world today.

"We passionately believe that art has a role to play in communicating one of the most pressing issues today - the growing displacement of peoples in conflict zones. In a world increasingly overshadowed by international tensions, we aim to present to audiences stories of individuals whose lives have been touched by these events." - Sonja Linden, playwright

Sonja Linden received a nomination for best playwright in the 2007 NAACP awards

World Stage is committed to the spirit of CommUnity Theatre and will be partnering with the YWCA Tulsa Immigrant and Refugee services program. Immediately following the matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 3pm there will be a talk-back with representatives from the YWCA and the cast and will be facilitated by International Guest Facilitator, Natasha Aruliah. Natasha is a Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion facilitator based in Vancouver, Canada.

I have Before Me a Remarkable Document Given to Me by a Young Lady from Rwanda will run February 6-9, 2020 at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, Liddy Doenges Theatre. For Tickets visit https://www.tulsapac.com/events/2020/rwanda#buy

World Stage Theatre Company continues to celebrate their "SHEason", their second season celebrating the stories of women in honor of 100 years since women received the right to vote. World Stage produces powerful productions that give actors and audiences access to the world by telling multicultural, inspirational, and transformational stories that connect our hearts and minds with people, places, and ideas. Our work is fueled by CommUnity Theatre, socially impactful stories, cross cultural connections, and authentic storytelling.





