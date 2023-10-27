VAN GOGH: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE Experience Announces Partnership With Tulsa Ballet

The award-winning Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with the internationally-acclaimed Tulsa Ballet. This collaboration marks a spectacular union of visual arts and dance, offering audiences a unique opportunity to immersive themselves in a variety of fine-art mediums.

The partnership will bring together the brilliance of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience and the exceptional talent of Tulsa Ballet trainees and instructors to create unique events and classes that celebrate the connection between movement and visual expression. By hosting series of performances inspired by Vincent van Gogh's artwork featured in a stunning and interactive way throughout the exhibition, the Tulsa Ballet and Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will create a blend of the fine arts that appeals to audiences of all ages.

"We are delighted to work with Tulsa Ballet to create a first-of-its-kind collaboration within the exhibition space and integrate more fully into Tulsa's incredibly robust fine arts scene," said executive producer John Zaller of Exhibition Hub, creators of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. "This partnership represents a fusion of creativity, where the dancers' movements echo the art filling our galleries. We pride ourselves on creating a truly immersive, memorable experience for our audience to get lost in, and we're thrilled to take the interactive element to the next level with the collaboration with Tulsa Ballet."

The partnership will include a series of live performances held at the Exhibition Hub Tulsa Art Center throughout the next several months, as well as all-ages movement classes led by instructors from the Tulsa Ballet.

"At Tulsa Ballet, we believe in the transformative power of dance, and this exciting partnership allows us to explore new dimensions of artistic expression,” said Tulsa Ballet Artistic Director Marcello Angelini. “Collaborating with Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience provides a unique opportunity for our dancers to draw inspiration from visual art, pushing the boundaries of creativity and offering our audiences an unforgettable experience."

Dates for performances and classes will be announced soon. Tickets for Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Tulsa are currently available at https://vangoghexpo.com/tulsa/. Tickets for the Tulsa Ballet's 2023-2024 season are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2272941®id=91&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftulsaballet.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1performances/.

About Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience – Tulsa

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is a 360º digital art exhibition in Tulsa that invites you to step into the universe of the Dutch genius, Vincent van Gogh. This captivating experience, a previous winner of USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Award, is brought to you by the organizers of a collection of widely successful exhibitions present in cities across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

For more information, visit https://vangoghexpo.com/tulsa/.

Tulsa Ballet is a globally recognized professional ballet company that serves as an essential asset of our region through exciting, internationally-acclaimed artistic excellence and exemplary education and outreach. Regarded as one of the top ballet companies in North America, Tulsa Ballet consistently brings the finest works in classical and contemporary dance to the Midwest region, giving audiences a unique opportunity to view world-class ballet in the heartland of America.

For more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2272941®id=91&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftulsaballet.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.