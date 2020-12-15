Tulsa Symphony Orchestra Presents A HOMETOWN HOLIDAY

To deliver an uplifting experience to the broader Tulsa community during the upcoming holiday season, Tulsa Symphony Orchestra and Griffin Communications will present "A Hometown Holiday" television special, commercial-free on Tulsa CW, Saturday, December 19 from 7-8 pm.

This heartwarming program will feature renowned soprano Sarah Coburn and her daughter Ruby, News On 6's beloved LeAnne Taylor, and other special guests performing a variety of holiday favorites. Guest conductor Ron Spigelman will lead the TSO in Sleigh Ride, O'Holy Night, Snowflake, Hanukkah Overture, and more. Plus, there will be a very special visit from Santa! The performance will be directed by Bob Comiskey, who received two NE NATAS Emmy Award nominations in Directing and Special Events coverage for his work with the Boston Pops Orchestra.

This show is being produced in response to the ongoing pandemic when virtually all Tulsa performing arts organizations cannot present to live audiences. Many individuals face emotional and financial stress due to concerns from the ongoing health crisis. This program will raise their spirits, elicit pride in the community, and bring families together with a festive production featuring local musicians and performers.

"We are honored to partner with the Tulsa Symphony on this heartwarming and merry program. With so many of our traditions disrupted this year, it was important to us as Oklahoma's Own to help bring a bit of the holiday spirit to Green Country." David F. Griffin, Chairman and CEO, Griffin Communications.

Keith C. Elder, Executive Director of the Tulsa Symphony, said, "We are looking forward to bringing this uplifting holiday special to the Tulsa community at a time when large scale live concerts aren't possible. Families and friends will have an opportunity to gather safely in their homes and enjoy the music that exudes all the warmth of the holiday season."

How To Watch:

The Tulsa CW is currently available on these channels:

AT&T U-Verse - Channel 7

Cox Communications - Channel 7 or 707

DirecTV - Channel 19

Dish - Channel 19

Over the air (antenna) - Channel 19

A Hometown Holiday will also be livestreamed on NewsOn6.com.

Learn more at https://tulsasymphony.org/a-hometown-holiday/.