Tori Ruffin And Freak Juice Come To Whittier Bar This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Guitarist, composer and singer, Tori Ruffin, will perform with his jazz-rock-funk band, Freak Juice, Saturday, July 13 at the Whittier Bar, 2405 E. Admiral Blvd. It's been a busy few months for Ruffin. In addition to numerous tour dates as the guitarist for Prince protégé Morris Day and his band the Time, Ruffin was recently honored by California guitar manufacturer Schecter with his own signature electric guitar, "The Tori Ruffin Freak Juice" edition. Ruffin and Time bandmate, bassist Ricky "Freeze" Smith, have also launched FroZen JuiCe to market their own line of apparel and support sales of Ruffin's signature Schecter guitar and Smith's signature Schecter bass, the FreeZesicle.

For Morris, who has toured the world for close to 30 years with Day and the Time, performing original songs with his own band Freak Juice and exploring business collaborations with Freeze are further opportunities to discover new outlets for his own creativity.

"The band and I are looking forward to the Whittier gig. There's nothing like playing our own songs in our hometown," says Ruffin. "Just like Freak Juice, FroZen JuiCe is a creative adventure. Ricky and I are having a lot of fun with this new business. We're looking at a lot of ideas, designs and products, so stay tuned."

Freak Juice is the eclectic funk, hard rock, punk, jazz, hip-hop and R&B infused project of guitarist, composer, arranger and singer, Tori Ruffin. For over 25 years, Ruffin has been the guitarist for Prince protégé, Morris Day and his band The Time. In addition to performing with Morris Day, Ruffin has performed with Prince, Fishbone, Mariah Carey, Lenny Kravitz, Slightly Stoopid and more. He was also featured in both of Eddie Murphy's "Coming to America" movies as the guitar player for the fictional band, Sexual Chocolate. Inspired to pick up the guitar by Jimi Hendrix and Jimmy Page, Tori Ruffin got his professional start in Los Angeles and has called Tulsa, OK home since the early 2000s.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.