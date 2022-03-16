Theatre Tulsa to Conclude 99th Season Broadway Series with SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

Theatre Tulsa is planning the launch of its fourth and final Broadway Series musical of its 99th season. The beloved Hollywood musical "Singin in the Rain" opens April 29.



"Singin' in the Rain" is adapted from the 1952 movie of the same name, with a plot that closely adheres to the original. Set in Hollywood during the waning days of the silent screen era, the story focuses on romantic lead Don Lockwood, his sidekick Cosmo Brown, aspiring actress Kathy Selden, and Lockwood's leading lady Lina Lamont, whose less-than-dulcet vocal tones make her an unlikely candidate for stardom in talking pictures.



The stage musical - with story by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, lyrics by Arthur Freed, and music by Nacio Herb Brown - had its world premiere in 1983 at London Palladium, where it ran for more than two years, and has since spawned a Broadway production and many stagings worldwide.



The original film musical is considered a classic of legendary status. It is often regarded as the greatest musical film ever made and one of the greatest films ever made. It topped the AFI's Greatest Movie Musicals list and is ranked as the fifth-greatest American motion picture of all time in its updated list of the greatest American films in 2007.



Theatre Tulsa's production stars Drew Rosene as Don, Cody McCoy as Cosmo, Kate Parker as Kathy, and Lisa Hunter as Lina Lamont. The show is being directed by Vern Stefanic, music directed by Jordan Andrews, and choreographed by Kara Staiger.



Performances will be April 29 through May 15 in the Williams Theatre of the Tulsa PAC. Showtimes on April 29-30, May 6-7, and May 13-14 are at 8 p.m.; The May 1, May 7-8, and May 14-15 matinees will be at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at tulsapac.com or by calling 918-596-7111.



For questions or more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org, call 918-587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org