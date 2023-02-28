Theatre Tulsa To Present Timely Drama AMERICAN SON This Spring

Theatre Tulsa's next production of its 100th season, and the second in its Play Series, will be the popular and controversial play "American Son."

In "American Son," an estranged bi-racial couple must confront their feelings about race and bias after their son is detained by the local police following a traffic stop incident. Their disparate histories and backgrounds distort their assumptions as they try to find out what happened to their son.

The show recently ended a successful Broadway run in 2019, and has since been adapted into a film on Netflix, starring the play's original cast.

The four-member cast stars Kelli McLoud-Schingen, Chris Williams, Everett LeViness, and Obum Ukabam. The show is directed by Jennifer Lynn.

Performances will be March 31 through April 9 in the Doenges Theatre of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Showtimes on March 31, April 1, and April 7-8 are at 8 p.m.. The April 2 and 9 matinees will be at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at tulsapac.com or by calling 918-596-7111.

For questions or more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org, call 918-587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org

Theatre Tulsa is the Tulsa area's leading non-profit civic theatre, providing professional-level productions and artistic experience to local audiences and performers.

For 100 consecutive seasons, Theatre Tulsa has been a part of the culture of Tulsa. Theatre Tulsa has entertained the community through the Depression, World War II and the disaster of two fires.

Theatre Tulsa has been responsible for bringing hundreds of productions to Tulsans. It premiered the first-ever community theatre productions of "Our Town" (1939), "All My Sons" (1947), the musical "Brownstone" (1985), "Miracle on 34th Street: A Musical Adaptation" (1993 - an original musical written for Theatre Tulsa), "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" (2003) and the first American production of "Pitmen Painters" (2011).

Theatre Tulsa received the city's first Tulsa Award for Theatre Excellence (TATE) for its production of "Up the Down Staircase" in 2009. The company recently received additional TATE awards for Outstanding Play in 2013 for its production of "Boeing-Boeing" and a collaborative youth production of "Hamlet," its 2014 production of "Clybourne Park," its 2015 production of "The 39 Steps" and its 2016 productions of "Don't Dress for Dinner" and "Glengarry Glen Ross," and its 2019 production of "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time."

Theatre Tulsa received a Governor's Arts Award from the Oklahoma Arts Council in 2016, and was awarded the national Twink Lynch Organizational Achievement Award by the American Association of Community Theatres in 2015. The theatre company was named "Theatre of the Year" by the Oklahoma Community Theatre Association in 2011, and received its OCTAVision award in 2013. Visit www.theatretulsa.org for more information.