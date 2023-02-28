Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Tulsa To Present Timely Drama AMERICAN SON This Spring

The show recently ended a successful Broadway run in 2019, and has since been adapted into a film on Netflix, starring the play's original cast.

Feb. 28, 2023  
Theatre Tulsa To Present Timely Drama AMERICAN SON This Spring

Theatre Tulsa's next production of its 100th season, and the second in its Play Series, will be the popular and controversial play "American Son."

In "American Son," an estranged bi-racial couple must confront their feelings about race and bias after their son is detained by the local police following a traffic stop incident. Their disparate histories and backgrounds distort their assumptions as they try to find out what happened to their son.

The show recently ended a successful Broadway run in 2019, and has since been adapted into a film on Netflix, starring the play's original cast.

The four-member cast stars Kelli McLoud-Schingen, Chris Williams, Everett LeViness, and Obum Ukabam. The show is directed by Jennifer Lynn.

Performances will be March 31 through April 9 in the Doenges Theatre of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Showtimes on March 31, April 1, and April 7-8 are at 8 p.m.. The April 2 and 9 matinees will be at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at tulsapac.com or by calling 918-596-7111.

For questions or more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org, call 918-587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org

Theatre Tulsa is the Tulsa area's leading non-profit civic theatre, providing professional-level productions and artistic experience to local audiences and performers.

For 100 consecutive seasons, Theatre Tulsa has been a part of the culture of Tulsa. Theatre Tulsa has entertained the community through the Depression, World War II and the disaster of two fires.

Theatre Tulsa has been responsible for bringing hundreds of productions to Tulsans. It premiered the first-ever community theatre productions of "Our Town" (1939), "All My Sons" (1947), the musical "Brownstone" (1985), "Miracle on 34th Street: A Musical Adaptation" (1993 - an original musical written for Theatre Tulsa), "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" (2003) and the first American production of "Pitmen Painters" (2011).

Theatre Tulsa received the city's first Tulsa Award for Theatre Excellence (TATE) for its production of "Up the Down Staircase" in 2009. The company recently received additional TATE awards for Outstanding Play in 2013 for its production of "Boeing-Boeing" and a collaborative youth production of "Hamlet," its 2014 production of "Clybourne Park," its 2015 production of "The 39 Steps" and its 2016 productions of "Don't Dress for Dinner" and "Glengarry Glen Ross," and its 2019 production of "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time."

Theatre Tulsa received a Governor's Arts Award from the Oklahoma Arts Council in 2016, and was awarded the national Twink Lynch Organizational Achievement Award by the American Association of Community Theatres in 2015. The theatre company was named "Theatre of the Year" by the Oklahoma Community Theatre Association in 2011, and received its OCTAVision award in 2013. Visit www.theatretulsa.org for more information.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Tulsa? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



TREASURE ISLAND Comes to Storytellers Theatre This Summer Photo
TREASURE ISLAND Comes to Storytellers Theatre This Summer
Treasure Island runs July 13-23, 2023 at Storytellers Theatre. The production is written by Robert Louis Stevenson, adapted by Storyteller Theatre, and directed by Justice & Brenna Wickstrom.
WIND IN THE WILLOWS Comes to Storytellers Theatre in May Photo
WIND IN THE WILLOWS Comes to Storytellers Theatre in May
Wind In The Willows comes to Storytellers Theatre in May. The show opens May 11 and runs through May 21, 2023.
Lyric Theatres Thelma Gaylord Academy To Compete At National Performing Arts Festival In F Photo
Lyric Theatre's Thelma Gaylord Academy To Compete At National Performing Arts Festival In Florida
Students from Lyric Theatre's Thelma Gaylord Academy have been selected to compete at the prestigious National Performing Arts Festival next month in Florida. This marks the first time a group from Oklahoma will perform at the festival.
Storyteller Theatre Presents ANNE OF GREEN GABLES in February Photo
Storyteller Theatre Presents ANNE OF GREEN GABLES in February
Storyteller Theatre is making a comeback after their COVID closure in 2020 with a new brick-and-mortar location within the former Old Moore High School.

More Hot Stories For You


TREASURE ISLAND Comes to Storytellers Theatre This SummerTREASURE ISLAND Comes to Storytellers Theatre This Summer
February 23, 2023

Treasure Island runs July 13-23, 2023 at Storytellers Theatre. The production is written by Robert Louis Stevenson, adapted by Storyteller Theatre, and directed by Justice & Brenna Wickstrom.
WIND IN THE WILLOWS Comes to Storytellers Theatre in MayWIND IN THE WILLOWS Comes to Storytellers Theatre in May
February 21, 2023

Wind In The Willows comes to Storytellers Theatre in May. The show opens May 11 and runs through May 21, 2023.
Lyric Theatre's Thelma Gaylord Academy To Compete At National Performing Arts Festival In FloridaLyric Theatre's Thelma Gaylord Academy To Compete At National Performing Arts Festival In Florida
February 6, 2023

Students from Lyric Theatre's Thelma Gaylord Academy have been selected to compete at the prestigious National Performing Arts Festival next month in Florida. This marks the first time a group from Oklahoma will perform at the festival.
Storyteller Theatre Presents ANNE OF GREEN GABLES in FebruaryStoryteller Theatre Presents ANNE OF GREEN GABLES in February
January 31, 2023

Storyteller Theatre is making a comeback after their COVID closure in 2020 with a new brick-and-mortar location within the former Old Moore High School.
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma Announces 2023 Season Featuring THE PROM, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, and MoreLyric Theatre of Oklahoma Announces 2023 Season Featuring THE PROM, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, and More
January 18, 2023

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma will celebrate its 60th anniversary season this year with seven spectacular performances at the beloved Plaza Theatre and majestic Civic Center Music Hall. Learn more about the lineup here!
share