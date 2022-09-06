Theatre Tulsa Launches Adventure Series With TWISTED SHAKEZ

Theatre Tulsa will launch its first-ever Adventure Series production with a world-premiere run of "Twisted Shakez" in September.



The play, an original script written by Diana Williams-Pohl, tells the story of multiple characters from William Shakespeare's plays who are freed from their iconic stories by a mischievous Puck and released into today's modern world.



The production is the result of a creative collaboration between co-producers Theatre Tulsa and Blackjack Rewrite Company, and ahha Tulsa, which is hosting the performances in the Jack + Ann Graves Garden for the Arts.



Theatre Tulsa's Adventure Series is a new series designed to bring non-traditional theatrical experiences to the Tulsa community. TT has committed to offering two such productions per season as add-on productions to its regular season of 10 shows (four adult musicals, four youth musicals, and two plays) that are typically performed at the Tulsa PAC.



"This is a very exciting project for all of us," said Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa. "We have just started our 100th season, and this series shows TT still has a few surprises in it for the next 100 years."



The show is being co-directed by Ibrahim Buyckes and Cornelius Johnson.



Performances will be September 22-24 at ahha Tulsa, 101 E Archer St. Doors will open at 7:30pm, and showtimes will be at 8pm.



Tickets are available at ahhatulsa.org or by calling 918-584-3333.



For questions or more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org, call 918-587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org