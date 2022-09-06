Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Tulsa Launches Adventure Series With TWISTED SHAKEZ

World premiere original play created through collaboration between Theatre Tulsa, Blackjack Rewrite Company, and ahha Tulsa.

Sep. 06, 2022  
Theatre Tulsa will launch its first-ever Adventure Series production with a world-premiere run of "Twisted Shakez" in September.

The play, an original script written by Diana Williams-Pohl, tells the story of multiple characters from William Shakespeare's plays who are freed from their iconic stories by a mischievous Puck and released into today's modern world.

The production is the result of a creative collaboration between co-producers Theatre Tulsa and Blackjack Rewrite Company, and ahha Tulsa, which is hosting the performances in the Jack + Ann Graves Garden for the Arts.

Theatre Tulsa's Adventure Series is a new series designed to bring non-traditional theatrical experiences to the Tulsa community. TT has committed to offering two such productions per season as add-on productions to its regular season of 10 shows (four adult musicals, four youth musicals, and two plays) that are typically performed at the Tulsa PAC.

"This is a very exciting project for all of us," said Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa. "We have just started our 100th season, and this series shows TT still has a few surprises in it for the next 100 years."

The show is being co-directed by Ibrahim Buyckes and Cornelius Johnson.

Performances will be September 22-24 at ahha Tulsa, 101 E Archer St. Doors will open at 7:30pm, and showtimes will be at 8pm.

Tickets are available at ahhatulsa.org or by calling 918-584-3333.

For questions or more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org, call 918-587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org


