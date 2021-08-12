Theatre Tulsa Kicks Off 99th Season Play Series With 9/11 Memorial THE GUYS

Theatre Tulsa will commemorate the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 with its first play of the season, "The Guys."



Taking place shortly after September 11, 2001, "The Guys" deals with the aftereffects of the collapse of the World Trade Center. Joan, an editor, helps Nick, a New York Fire Department captain, prepare the eulogies for the eight firefighters who died under his command that day, out of a crew of twelve.

The play is written by Anne Nelson, a native Oklahoman who was attending Columbia University when the 9/11 attacks occured.

Nelson will be in attendance at Theatre Tulsa's opening weekend of "The Guys," and will also make several scheduled appearances related to her work while in Tulsa.

"We are very excited to host Anne Nelson as we present 'The Guys' in her home state of Oklahoma," said Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa. "We have created a moving production that not only allows us to process our grief from that day, but also recognizes the deep courage of our country's first responders."

Since 2001, The Guys has been presented in 48 US states and in the Czech Republic, Argentina, Japan, Italy and Poland. It enjoyed a commemorative rerun at the Flea Theater (where it originally premiered) in 2006 on the 5th anniversary of 9/11.

Theatre Tulsa's production stars Leslie Long as Joan and Will Carpenter as Nick. The show is directed by Laura Skoch.

Performances will be Aug. 27 through Sept. 5 in the Doenges Theatre of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Showtimes on Aug. 27-28 and Sept. 3-4 are at 8 p.m. The Aug. 29 and Sept. 5 matinees will be at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at tulsapac.com or by calling 918-596-7111.