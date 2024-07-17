Theatre Tulsa Kicks Off 102nd Season With Two Youth Musicals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Tulsa Academy will launch its 102nd season with youth productions of Newsies Jr. and Rock of Ages: Teen Edition.

Disney's Newsies Jr. opens this weekend and runs from July 19-21, featuring a talented cast of more than 40 young performers from the Tulsa area. This 60-minute version of the 2012 Tony Award-winning Broadway musical is based on the 1992 film, which was inspired by the rousing true story of newsboys in turn-of-the-century New York City. Featuring the classic songs "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe," Theatre Tulsa Academy's high-energy production of Newsies Jr. is packed with exciting choreography, fantastic costumes, and touching moments.

The following weekend, more than 25 talented teens will take audiences on a journey to the 1980s with Rock of Ages: Teen Edition. This rock-n-roll musical takes you back to the times of big bands with big egos playing big guitar solos and sporting even bigger hair, featuring the hits of bands including Night Ranger, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister and others. The full run of performances for Newsies Jr. will be July 19-21. Evening performances on Friday and Saturday will be at 7:30 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. and a Sunday matinee at 4 p.m.

Theatre Tulsa is offering an adaptive sensory performance for neurodivergent audiences on Sunday at 1 p.m. A sensory-friendly adapted performance involves adapting technical aspects of a performance to provide a low-stimulation experience that minimizes any sounds, lighting effects, or onstage action that may trigger a negative response. Rock of Ages: Teen Edition will run from July 26-28 with Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. and matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

All performances of Newsies Jr. and Rock of Ages: Teen Edition will take place at Central High School, located at 3101 W Edison St. Tickets can be purchased at theatretulsa.org.

