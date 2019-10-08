Theatre Tulsa Announces Third Annual 'Shakesbeer' Pub Crawl

Theatre Tulsa has announced that its annual "Sakesbeer" event will return to Tulsa on Nov. 23, 2019.

"ShakesBeer" is a Bard-themed pub crawl hosted and performed by Theatre Tulsa. The pub crawl, located in the heart of the Tulsa Arts District, will feature sample tastings of beers paired with scenes by William Shakespeare , performed live in each bar location.

The event will be held on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 23, with check-ins at 5-6 p.m.

Participating local bars will be: Chimera Cafe, The Hunt Club, Mainline, Prairie Brewpub and Inner Circle Vodka Bar. All are located within walking distance on north Main Street.

The first four scenes will take place within a two block area on Main. The final scene will take place at Inner Circle with all participants.

"You can be an expert on Shakespeare or just a casual fan of his work. Either way, this is a great way to combine a sampling of classic theatre with the modern fun of an urban pub crawl," said Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa.

Tickets are $35 in advance, and $45 the day of the event. Tickets and additional information are available at eventbrite.com (search for "Shakesbeer").





