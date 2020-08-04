Theatre Tulsa Announces Season of Interactive Virtual Shows

Theatre Tulsa will offer a four-show season of interactive "experience events" beginning this September through February 2021.



This entirely new form of virtual entertainment will include a cruise from your couch, a hands-on magic show, a mystery hunt for a criminal and a "wine and canvas night" gone wrong.



Each show will come with a "mystery box" delivered by mail to each household the week before the performance. The boxes, which must remain sealed until the show begins, contain a variety of props and other surprises that fuel the interactive and personal nature of each performance.



"The goal of these productions is to offer our audiences entertainment that isn't a consolation prize for not having live theatre," said Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa. "These shows are a new type of live theatre that actually benefits from being digital. This is not just putting theatre on Zoom. This is a new type of online theatre created specifically for Zoom."



The series will begin with "Remote Control with Max Major" on Sept. 10-12 at 7pm. Audiences will take part in the groundbreaking live show from the comfort of their own homes, where world-renowned mentalist (and current contestant on this season's "America's Got Talent") will seemingly get inside each person's head through their screen.



With an uncanny ability to predict thoughts and control the actions of others, Major leads at-home audiences through a fully-interactive journey together they discover the power of virtual connection made possible through long-distance hypnosis and mentalism.



The series of shows are being brought to Oklahoma audiences through a partnership between Theatre Tulsa and In The Box Entertainment in New York.



Ticket packages to "Remote Control with Max Major" are currently available for $55 per household. Visit theatretulsa.org/inabox for tickets and more information.



For questions or more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org, call 918-587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org.

