Theatre Tulsa Announces New Online Education Programs

The weekly courses will cover six primary areas of theatre training.

Theatre Tulsa has announced its educational lineup for the fall, and expanded its online programming to include adult training opportunities along with its traditional offerings for teens.



The weekly courses will cover six primary areas of theatre training. Each course will last four weeks.



For the period of Sept. 14 through Oct. 8, Theatre Tulsa will teach dance technique on Mondays, acting on Tuesdays and playwriting on Thursdays.



The next course, on Oct. 12 through Nov. 5, will cover audition preparation on Mondays, directing on Tuesdays and improv acting on Thursdays. All classes will take place at 7-9 pm.



Because of the current number of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, all classes will be held live online via Zoom.



"We had some great success with adapting our educational courses to teach online this summer," said Kia Hightower, education coordinator for Theatre Tulsa. "Now we're proudly offering them to an even wider audience."



Each four-week class costs $50 as part of an early discount. The price for each class will increase to $75 two weeks prior to each class' start date. A "Take All 3" package is also available with an additional $25 discount.



For more information or to enroll, visit theatretulsa.org/education.



For questions or more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org, call 918-587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You