Theatre Tulsa Announces 'Broadway Under The Stars' Concert

Theatre Tulsa will produce a blockbuster collection of several of theatre history's top Broadway musical songs in an outdoor concert Oct. 2-3.

The concert, entitled "Broadway Under the Stars," features many of Theatre Tulsa's highest-profile performers paired with the songs that have made musical theatre history over the past several decades. It is part of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center's "Arts in the Air" concert series presented by Williams Companies.

Featured performers will include Broadway actor Michael Andreus, NYC Opera performer Kim Frie, and Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall artist Mark Frie . The lineup also includes local favorites Sam Briggs, Thomas Farnan-Williams, Travis Guillory, Kia HIghtower, Axyl Langford, Tatum Nelson, Claire Schroepfer, Kara Staiger and Robert Young

The cast will be performing musical favorites from such traditional classics as "Fiddler on the Roof," "The Sound of Music," and "Oklahoma!," as well as newer numbers from "Hamilton" and "Wicked."

The 8pm concert will be held outside the Tulsa Performing Arts Center in the Williams Green area. Social distancing and masks will be required for all audience members.

This will be a donation-based "pay what you can" event. Donations to TT can be accepted by cash, credit card, or donate-by-text. A bar and concession area will also be provided by the PAC.

For questions or more information about Theatre Tulsa and its upcoming shows and programs, visit theatretulsa.org , call 918-587-8402 or email info@theatretulsa.org

