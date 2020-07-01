The University of Oklahoma School of Dance Announces Maria & Marjorie Tallchief Scholarships

The University of Oklahoma School of Dance is pleased to announce the establishment of two new endowed scholarship accounts in the support of dance majors. The Maria Tallchief Endowed Scholarship and The Marjorie Tallchief Endowed Scholarship are named in honor of the Tallchief sisters, two members of the Osage Nation who created distinguished careers in the dance world during the 20th century and whose legacies have greatly contributed to dance in the state of Oklahoma and beyond.

The scholarships will be awarded annually to full-time OU School of Dance students maintaining a required grade point average. Priority consideration will be given to those students of American Indian backgrounds and/or students with demonstrated financial need.

The Tallchief sisters are two of the five women known as the Five Moons - five renowned American Indian ballerinas born or raised in Oklahoma who each went on to have remarkable performing careers in the United States and abroad. The Five Moons, which include the Tallchief sisters, Yvonne Chouteau, Moscylene Larkin, and Rosella Hightower, have been honored in a mural in the rotunda of the Oklahoma State Capitol by Chickasaw painter Mike Larsen titled Flight of Spirit and in a bronze sculpture installation in Tulsa by Oklahoma artist Gary Henson titled The Five Moons.

Both of the Tallchief sisters have been inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame for their contributions to the visual and performing arts in the state of Oklahoma.

