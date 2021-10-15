THE SOUND OF MUSIC Will Be Performed at Theatre Tulsa in 2022

The Sound of Music comes to Theatre Tulsa next year. Performances will run January 14-30, 2022.

The Sound of Music is a timeless classic every family can enjoy! Open-hearted Maria frees the Von Trapp family from rules and regulations with joy, laughter, and music. Guaranteed to be one of your favorite things.

The musical features music by Richard Rodgers with lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and a book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse.

Learn more at https://theatretulsa.org/shows/the-sound-of-music.