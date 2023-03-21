Storytellers Theatre Presents WIND IN THE WILLOWS in May

Wind In The Willows comes to Storytellers Theatre in May. The show opens May 11 and runs through May 21, 2023.
Mole. Ratty. Badger. The infamous Mr. Toad! Together, alongside a rich cast of characters, these four friends will take you on a wild ride through the seasons as they tumble and stumble to find their place in the world. Shy and curious Mole craves a life of adventure in the world above-ground where he befriends good hearted Ratty and sensible Badger. Their friendship is put to the test as impulsive Toad consistently gives himself over to antics such as stealing motor cars and hustling them recklessly about the countryside. It becomes the three friends' mission to save Toad not only from himself, but rescue the glorious Toad Hall from underhanded weasels, ferrets, and stoats.
A celebration of nature, friendship and loyalty, Kenneth Grahame's treasured characters and their enchanting river home come alive onstage in a color of movement, music, and enchantment in this original adaptation of Wind in the Willows.
