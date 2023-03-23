Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Patti Lupone to Perform at Tulsa PAC for One Night Only in April

he tour kicks off February 4 and makes its way to Tulsa on April 29 in the Chapman Music Hall.

Mar. 23, 2023  

Patti LuPone's Don't Monkey with Broadway first debuted in April 2016 at Symphony Space in Manhattan and will now travel to New York, New Jersey, California, Texas, Nevada, Ontario and more. The tour kicks off February 4 and makes its way to Tulsa on April 29 in the Chapman Music Hall.

LuPone has won multiple Tony awards, most recently for her role as Joanna in the revival of Company, which closed on Broadway this year. It was her second time to take part in Company, as she was also an original member of the musical when it first opened in 1993. She has originated many roles in her time in theatre, including Eva Peron in Evita, Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes, Fantine in the original London production of LES MISERABLES, and many more. Her other popular roles include Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd and Rose in Gypsy, plus many screen and television credits.

LuPone graces the Chapman Music Hall Stage on April 29 at 8 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale for all in Green Country to have their chance to see this incredible Broadway legend. Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2232594®id=91&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsecure.tulsapac.com%2F3313?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for tickets.

About Tulsa Performing Arts Center:

Built by the City of Tulsa and funded by the people of Tulsa, the Tulsa Performing Arts Center opened its doors in March 1977 as the City's new municipal theatre. Operated by the City of Tulsa for four decades, the City handed over managerial control of the facility to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center Trust in 2019. The TPAC Trust will continue to bring the best in performing arts from all over the world to the TPAC stages, but broad plans are also in place to self-produce additional events and create bigger and better community outreach programs.


Storytellers Theatre Presents WIND IN THE WILLOWS in May Photo
Storytellers Theatre Presents WIND IN THE WILLOWS in May
Wind In The Willows comes to Storytellers Theatre in May. The show opens May 11 and runs through May 21, 2023.
HAMILTON Begins Two-Week Tulsa Run This Week Photo
HAMILTON Begins Two-Week Tulsa Run This Week
Celebrity Attractions is welcoming HAMILTON back to Tulsa this week for its first return engagement to the Tulsa PAC. Performances begin Tuesday, March 7th and run through Sunday March 19th.
University Of Science & Arts Of Oklahoma to Present Ashwini Ramaswamys LET THE CROWS C Photo
University Of Science & Arts Of Oklahoma to Present Ashwini Ramaswamy's LET THE CROWS COME This Month
Ragamala Dance Company's 30th season will continue with Choreographic Associate Ashwini Ramaswamy's Let the Crows Come, presented on March 23, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Te Ata Memorial Auditorium as part of the Davis-Waldorf Performing Arts Series at the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma, 1727 W Alabama Ave.
Theatre Tulsa To Present Timely Drama AMERICAN SON This Spring Photo
Theatre Tulsa To Present Timely Drama AMERICAN SON This Spring
Theatre Tulsa's next production of its 100th season, and the second in its Play Series, will be the popular and controversial play “American Son.”

