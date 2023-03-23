Patti Lupone to Perform at Tulsa PAC for One Night Only in April

Patti LuPone's Don't Monkey with Broadway first debuted in April 2016 at Symphony Space in Manhattan and will now travel to New York, New Jersey, California, Texas, Nevada, Ontario and more. The tour kicks off February 4 and makes its way to Tulsa on April 29 in the Chapman Music Hall.

LuPone has won multiple Tony awards, most recently for her role as Joanna in the revival of Company, which closed on Broadway this year. It was her second time to take part in Company, as she was also an original member of the musical when it first opened in 1993. She has originated many roles in her time in theatre, including Eva Peron in Evita, Reno Sweeney in Anything Goes, Fantine in the original London production of LES MISERABLES, and many more. Her other popular roles include Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd and Rose in Gypsy, plus many screen and television credits.

LuPone graces the Chapman Music Hall Stage on April 29 at 8 p.m. Tickets are currently on sale for all in Green Country to have their chance to see this incredible Broadway legend. Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2232594®id=91&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsecure.tulsapac.com%2F3313?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for tickets.

About Tulsa Performing Arts Center:

Built by the City of Tulsa and funded by the people of Tulsa, the Tulsa Performing Arts Center opened its doors in March 1977 as the City's new municipal theatre. Operated by the City of Tulsa for four decades, the City handed over managerial control of the facility to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center Trust in 2019. The TPAC Trust will continue to bring the best in performing arts from all over the world to the TPAC stages, but broad plans are also in place to self-produce additional events and create bigger and better community outreach programs.