PATRIMONY Comes to Tulsa PAC This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Patrimony comes to Tulsa PAC beginning this month, presented by American Theatre Company. Performances run September 27 - October 6.

Patrimony, a new play whose secrets never seem to end, tells the story of a troubled teenager without a father who struggles to find one. Terrified, his mother doesn’t know where to turn, nor does the teenager, who turns to his imaginary friend from childhood to help.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://secure.tulsapac.com/4594

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More