PATRIMONY Comes to Tulsa PAC This Month

Performances run September 27 - October 6.

By: Sep. 19, 2024
PATRIMONY Comes to Tulsa PAC This Month Image
Patrimony comes to Tulsa PAC beginning this month, presented by American Theatre Company. Performances run September 27 - October 6.

Patrimony, a new play whose secrets never seem to end, tells the story of a troubled teenager without a father who struggles to find one. Terrified, his mother doesn’t know where to turn, nor does the teenager, who turns to his imaginary friend from childhood to help. 

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://secure.tulsapac.com/4594




