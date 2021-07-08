Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Musical Theater Reality Show Filmed in Oklahoma, OPENING NIGHT AMERICA, to Feature Kristin Chenoweth & More

pixeltracker

The creative teams will be mentored by a panel of musical theatre experts.

Jul. 8, 2021  

"OPENING NIGHT AMERICA" a new musical theatre reality show to be shot in Oklahoma will feature four musicals from the next generation of Broadway hopeful playwrights, composers and lyricists.

The creative teams will be mentored by a panel of musical theatre experts including Tony and Emmy award winner Kristin Chenoweth.

Following the tv series, the company behind the venture, ONE LLC is planning to present all four musicals in their entirety, live on stage in regional theatres.

a??Check out more details below!

To learn more about investing in 'Opening Night America' visit openingnightamerica.com.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatre goer in Tulsa? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.


Related Articles View More Tulsa Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Sasha Hutchings
Sasha Hutchings
Michael James Scott
Michael James Scott
Austin Scott
Austin Scott

More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand