Dr. Sanjay Gupta Comes to Tulsa PAC Next Month

Dr. Sanjay Gupta is coming to Tulsa PAC next month. The event is on Friday, September 13, 2024 at 10:30AM.

Doctor Sanjay Gupta is best known for his captivating reports on health and medical topics. His insightful work is featured across CNN, and in several New York Times bestselling books.

In his latest book, Keep Sharp and Build a Better Brain at Any Age, Gupta distills insight from leading global scientists, offering cutting edge research to enhance and safeguard brain function, promoting cognitive health across all ages.

