News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Comes to Tulsa PAC Next Month

The event is on Friday, September 13, 2024 at 10:30AM.

By: Aug. 19, 2024
Dr. Sanjay Gupta Comes to Tulsa PAC Next Month Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta is coming to Tulsa PAC next month. The event is on Friday, September 13, 2024 at 10:30AM.

LATEST NEWS

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Comes to Tulsa PAC Next Month
HYPROV: IMPROV UNDER HYPNOSIS to Launch 49-City 'Yes, It's Real' Tour
Theatre Tulsa to Host Livestream Fundraiser to Kick Off its 102nd Season
Full Cast Set for A BEAUTIFUL NOISE National Tour

Doctor Sanjay Gupta is best known for his captivating reports on health and medical topics. His insightful work is featured across CNN, and in several New York Times bestselling books.

In his latest book, Keep Sharp and Build a Better Brain at Any Age, Gupta distills insight from leading global scientists, offering cutting edge research to enhance and safeguard brain function, promoting cognitive health across all ages.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.



Videos