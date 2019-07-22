Celebrity Attractions Announces BANDSTAND, CATS, and More

Celebrity Attractions announces three more special add-on productions to the Celebrity Attractions' 2019-2020 Broadway Season coming to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

This season is filled with an extraordinary lineup of six national Broadway tours, and now Celebrity Attractions' subscribers will have a chance to purchase tickets to all four national touring add-on productions before the general public! Patrons who subscribe to the Celebrity Attractions' 2019-2020 Broadway Season will be first in line to purchase tickets to the new, captivating production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical spectacular, CATS; the new Tony Award -winning American musical BANDSTAND; and see what all the noise is about when STOMP returns to Tulsa. Subscribers will also have first chance to purchase tickets to the recently announced add-on production BLUE MAN GROUP SPEECHLESS TOUR.



"Although we have a full plate with our season line-up, we know Tulsa's appetite for entertainment and are excited to add these four fantastic titles to the schedule," Kristin Dotson, Celebrity Attractions CEO, said. "You might say the icing on our Broadway cake! These shows - CATS, BANDSTAND, BLUE MAN GROUP and STOMP - have wide appeal. We are sure that our Broadway fans will find one or two or four that they want to see! I am especially excited about BANDSTAND - a wonderful and important story regarding our nation's brave military when they return home from the war. We will be celebrating Veteran's Day in November with this engagement and hope everyone comes out to see the show and enjoy the incredible music, dancing and message."



CATS October 9 - 13, 2019 (Eight shows only!)

CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America!

Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater- "Memory." Winner of 7 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les Misérables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom) and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables) make this production a new CATS for a new generation!

BANDSTAND November 5, 2019 (One night only!)

From three-time Tony winner and Hamilton choreographer, Andy Blankenbuehler, comes a poignant and inspiring new American musical that explodes with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing.

It's 1945. As America's soldiers come home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, Private First Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, struggles to rebuild the life he left behind.

When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation's next great musical superstars, Donny sees a lifeline for himself and some fellow veterans that gives them the purpose they so desperately need. Together, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice, and finally feel like they have a place to call home.

BANDSTAND is "both a peppy celebration of can-do spirit and a more somber exploration of what American servicemen experienced when they marched home from World War II. It's a great argument for why theater can sometimes tell a story more boldly and more viscerally" (The New York Times). "The show defies you not to be moved" (Time Out New York).

BLUE MAN GROUP SPEECHLESS TOUR January 20 - 22, 2020 (Three shows only!)

Over 35 million people on our blue planet have experienced the exciting and spectacular show that is BLUE MAN GROUP. And now, the Blue Men return with a new touring show - BLUE MAN GROUP SPEECHLESS TOUR.

SPEECHLESS will feature new and original compositions, acts, and instruments alongside iconic Blue Man Group moments based in joy, art, music, comedy, social commentary, and profound absurdity.

We see fun in your future. If you like normal, think again - 'cause Blue Man Group is a rollicking rave of a good time. Join us at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center and experience a new blue.



STOMP March 6 - 8, 2020 (Five shows only!)

STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique-an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps - to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep coming back for more of this pulse-pounding electrifying show. As the Boston Globe says, "If you haven't seen STOMP, GO! If you have seen it, take someone and share the pleasure!" STOMP. See what all the noise is about.



To secure seats to these add-on shows, become a Broadway Season Subscriber to the Celebrity Attractions' 2019-2020 Broadway Season at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Season Subscriber benefits include many advantages: the best seats at the lowest prices, the same great seats for every show, the ability to buy additional tickets to individual shows before the public (when permitted), the option to exchange show tickets to another performance before the public on sale, and the opportunity to purchase tickets to any special add-on productions before the general public. Season tickets are now available online via "real-time" season seat selection at CelebrityAttractions.com, by phone at 918-596-7109, and in person at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center Ticket Office. Season tickets are limited and subject to availability.



This season includes Cameron Mackintosh's new production of the timeless musical about love, hope and courage, LES MISERABLES; the epic love story of our time in the new production of MISS SAIGON; the spectacular new musical ANASTASIA; for the first time in forever the first national Broadway tour of Disney's FROZEN will make its Oklahoma premiere; Broadway's golden ticket filled with "Pure Imagination", Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY; and the season concludes with the remarkable new musical based on a true story, COME FROM AWAY, making its Tulsa debut.

Ticket buyers are reminded that for Celebrity Attractions' productions, the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office and Celebrity Attractions are the only official retail ticket outlets and the only way to guarantee that you are paying face value for legitimate tickets for all performances at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should also be aware that the Tulsa PAC Ticket Office and Celebrity Attractions are unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and are unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.





