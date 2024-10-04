Broadway Bridges Program Launches in Tulsa

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Bridges is launching in Tulsa. Broadway Bridges is a new initiative aimed at expanding access to Broadway touring performances for high school students in the greater Tulsa area. Building on the success of its New York City counterpart, this program provides discounted tickets to productions presented by Celebrity Attractions at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. By collaborating with touring productions, Celebrity Attractions will be able to offer affordable tickets to local high schools, making field trips to see touring Broadway in Tulsa a reality. This initiative enriches students' arts education, promotes cultural equity, and cultivates a diverse future audience for live theatre.

"Nothing compares to experiencing live theater. The impact can be life changing, and through the Broadway Bridges initiative, we can make it more accessible," said Kristin Dotson, CEO of Celebrity Attractions. "Instead of streaming content on their phones, our hope is that young audiences will be streaming through the doors at the Tulsa PAC to enjoy nationally touring entertainment live on stage!"

"Broadway Bridges has been hugely successful in New York, introducing 120,000 local public school sophomores and chaperones to Broadway since its inception in 2017. We aim to emulate that success nationwide with the launch of Broadway Bridges on the Road," said Jason Laks, Interim President of The Broadway League. "The work of our Road Member venues cannot be overstated, as they are often the first institutions to provide young people with the opportunity to experience a Broadway show. Our hope is that the launch of this new initiative will help our colleagues to streamline their efforts, expand their reach, and provide unforgettable experiences to increasing numbers of young people across the country, instilling in them a lifelong love of live theatre. We are thankful to our Members for their partnership and support as we launch this important initiative."

Broadway Bridges in Tulsa will launch with MRS. DOUBTFIRE followed by LES MISERABLES as the first participating touring productions this fall and winter

Performances will take place during the school year and are open to select high school groups in participating cities. Scheduling and ticketing will be handled by the Celebrity Attractions, and participating shows, dates, and times will all vary.

For more information on how you can help support this new initiative through donations or other means, email us at Broadway@CelebrityAttractions.com.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More