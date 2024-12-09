News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Tulsa PAC This Month

Performances will run December 12-22 at the John H. Williams Theatre.

By: Dec. 09, 2024
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Tulsa PAC This Month Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

American Theatre Company's A Christmas Carol is coming to Tulsa PAC this holiday season. Performances will run December 12-22 at the John H. Williams Theatre.

LATEST NEWS

Photos: All New Photos From LES MISERABLES North American Tour
ICYMI: Next On Stage: Season 5- Meet the Top 10
Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 10
Find Out Who Makes the Next On Stage Top 10

Banish those Bah Humbugs with American Theater Company's musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol. Written by Robert Odle and Richard Averill, this show is a real Tulsa tradition - created, designed and acted entirely by Tulsans for nearly 50 years! Don't miss this holiday classic when it returns to Tulsa for another year of Christmas magic.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.



Videos