A CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Tulsa PAC This Month

American Theatre Company's A Christmas Carol is coming to Tulsa PAC this holiday season. Performances will run December 12-22 at the John H. Williams Theatre.

Banish those Bah Humbugs with American Theater Company's musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol. Written by Robert Odle and Richard Averill, this show is a real Tulsa tradition - created, designed and acted entirely by Tulsans for nearly 50 years! Don't miss this holiday classic when it returns to Tulsa for another year of Christmas magic.

