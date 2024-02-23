White Mills Theatre Co. Presents J.M. Barrie's PETER PAN AND THE WENDY LADY

White Mills Theatre Co. and Campbell House Museum present J.M. Barrie's Peter Pan and the Wendy Lady running March 8- 23 at Campbell House Museum

When her dreams invade the waking world, a misfit storyteller leaves high society behind as she's whisked away to a universe of her own making. Joined by a quarrelsome fairy and the boy who taught her to fly, she quickly discovers that a life of adventure comes at a price. With the memory of her family fading, she and her companions must outwit a hungry crocodile, brawl with pirates, and find the magic within themselves to return home again, or remain in the land of make-believe forever.

An immersive glimpse of Edwardian Toronto featuring the music of Strauss, Rachmaninoff, and Vivaldi, Peter Pan and the Wendy Lady invites you to take flight and join Wendy on a journey of self-discovery amidst the historic backdrop of Campbell House Museum. With just a pinch of faith and fairy dust, this whimsical adaptation of J.M. Barrie's classic tale takes audiences on a moonlit voyage past the second star to the right, then straight on till morning.

From the imaginative team behind Campbell House Museum's sold-out horror opera, Tales of the Grotesque (2023), and Spadina Museum's immersive adaptations of A Christmas Carol (2019) and The Medium (2018), comes this highly anticipated site-specific theatre experience. Harnessing verbatim text, movement, opera and live instrumentation, Peter Pan and the Wendy Lady explores Barrie's most beloved characters like they've never been seen before, including the feral lost boys, Captain Hook and his cadaverous crew, the mischievous Tinker Bell, and the timeless duo—Peter Pan and Wendy Darling. Set within the sprawling halls of Toronto's oldest surviving building, the production is sure to awaken the child in us all. Come be immersed in the whimsical world of J.M. Barrie, and partake in the experience audiences are calling “bewitching”, “innovative”, and “exquisite”.

Adaptation by Brandon White. Musical direction by Shannon Mills. Featuring Anthony Botelho, Rob Carruthers, Cassie Davidson, Jessi Elgood, Manon Ens-Lapointe, Rae Gallimore, Scott Garland, Shelby Handley, Austin Larusson, Breanna Maloney, Ella Mazur, Shannon Mills, Scott Moore, Annie Roberts, Barb Scheffler, Spencer Schunk, Emily Trace, and Jonas Trottier.

About White Mills Theatre Co.:

Named after its founders, White Mills Theatre Co. specializes in classical vocal performance and new play development in collaboration with Canadian historic sites. Partnering with the City of Toronto, they are best known for fusing fantasy with history in their immersive adaptations of time-honoured literature—transporting audiences to the turn of the century and transforming them into characters within the story itself.