WINTERREISE Will Premiere at Citadel + Compagnie

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Citadel + Compagnie and Echo Chamber will present the world premiere of Winterreise from November 25-28, 2026 for four performances at The Citadel: Ross Centre for Dance in Toronto. Reimagined for violin, piano, and tenor and soprano voices, this moving adaptation of Franz Schubert's Winterreise intertwines live music and dance to explore love, loss, and the search for belonging in Schubert's timeless song cycle.

Winterreise tells the story of a solitary traveller wandering through a frozen world of memory and longing. This new adaptation from Citadel + Compagnie and Echo Chamber dives deeper into the traveller's past using delicate choreography and music with Wilhelm Müller's words sung in English to allow the inherent poetry of the work to shine through.

Choreographed by Laurence Lemieux and composed by Franz Schubert, Winterreise will be performed by dancers Jimmy Coleman and Miyeko Ferguson, tenor Marcel d'Entremont and soprano Elizabeth Polese, and pianist Steven Philcox and violinist Aaron Schwebel. The production will feature Lighting Design by Nic Vincent, and has been created with the support of Rehearsal Director Johanna Bergfelt.

Citadel + Compagnie is a dance organization with its home, The Citadel: Ross Centre for Dance, embedded within the Regent Park community of downtown Toronto. Through its creation, curation and cultivation of contemporary dance, Citadel + Compagnie's mission is to make a significant and lasting contribution to dance in Canada.

Echo Chamber is a performance series that intertwines live chamber music and dance in new choreographed works. By merging these two art forms in an intimate setting, Echo Chamber performances deliver the unique opportunity to see and hear music and dance together as one integrated expression.

Winterreise

November 25-28, 2026 at 8pm

The Citadel: Ross Centre for Dance

304 Parliament Street in Toronto

General Admission: $45

Artist / Student / Senior: $35

https://citadelcie.tickit.ca/events/35318

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