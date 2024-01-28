Video: Watch a Pre-Performance Chat with THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN's Jane Archibald

Watch Canadian-born soprano Jane Archibald in a pre-performance talk, as she discusses the process of bringing the character of Vixen (Sharp Ears) to life on stage in Janáček's THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN.

THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN is on stage January 26 - February 16, 2024 at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, Toronto, ON.

Journey into the woods this winter with Janáček's THE CUNNING LITTLE VIXEN! Canadian soprano and COC favourite Jane Archibald stars as the clever fox, Sharp Ears, while COC Music Director Johannes Debus leads the COC Orchestra through Czech composer Leoš Janáček’s lush score.

When a forest gamekeeper traps a fox and attempts to domesticate her, their encounter leads to a poignant reflection on the natural cycle of life and death, as well as our relationship with the planet.

This inspiring opera invites audiences to reflect on the advancing toll of climate change and the importance of cultivating a harmonious interrelationship with the natural world.

Tickets are on sale now at the button below.



