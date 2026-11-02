Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
OUR LITTLE SECRET: A TRUE NEW MUSICAL Begins Performances at CAA Theatre This Week
The Off-Mirvish Season opener follows a successful run at the Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, with music by Ryan Peters.
OUR LITTLE SECRET: A TRUE NEW MUSICAL will kick off the 2026/27 Off-Mirvish Season tomorrow, November 3, at Toronto's CAA Theatre. Directed by Broadway star Adam Pascal (Rent, Aida), the award-winning musical will run through November 22, 2026, following a successful engagement at Edmonton's Citadel Theatre.
Written by and starring Noam Tomaschoff, with music by Ryan Peters and created with Russell Citron, Our Little Secret tells the true story of Tomaschoff's discovery at age 31 that he was not an only child, but had more than 35 siblings around the world.
Blending comedy, drama, and original music, the musical explores family, identity, and the unexpected revelations that can change a person's life.
Our Little Secret began at the 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival, where it sold out its run and received the Patron's Pick and Best of Fringe awards. The production subsequently made its international premiere at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where Tomaschoff received the Chrisparkle Award for Best Performance in a Musical.
An enhanced production played Montreal's Segal Centre in 2025, becoming one of the best-selling shows in the theatre's history. The production also earned five BroadwayWorld Awards, including Best New Musical and Best Performance in a Musical for Tomaschoff.
The Toronto engagement marks the musical's return to the city where it originated, now under the direction of Pascal.
Our Little Secret: A True New Musical is a Russell Citron Production, written by and starring Noam Tomaschoff, featuring music by Ryan Peters, created with Russell Citron, and directed by Adam Pascal.
Performances run November 3–22, 2026, at the CAA Theatre in Toronto. Tickets are available at mirvish.com or by calling 1-800-461-3333.
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