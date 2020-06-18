Toronto Symphony Mourns The Loss Of Conductor Victor Feldbrill

The Toronto Symphony Orchestra (TSO) joins the orchestral community in mourning the loss of longtime TSO collaborator and conductor Victor Feldbrill at age 96.

Victor Feldbrill's association with the Toronto Symphony Orchestra spans more than 70 years. He first conducted the TSO in 1943, when he was just 18, and went on to serve as Resident Conductor from 1973 to 1978.

A fierce champion of Canadian music, he last appeared with the TSO in 2017, when he conducted concerts for our Canada 150 project at 93 years old.=

Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You