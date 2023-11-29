Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards

Toronto International Ballet Theatre's THE NUTCRACKER Reveals Updated Cast

Find out who will be taking the stage in this year's production of The Nutcracker.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

Toronto International Ballet Theatre (TIBT) announces their exciting updated casting for The Nutcracker, running for two performances only on December 23, 2023 at 2pm and 7pm at Meridian Hall - now featuring the American Ballet Theatre's Elisabeth Beyer, one of the world's most promising young stars.

 

Under the guidance of Artistic Director Tatiana Stepanova, TIBT's The Nutcracker has become a timeless tradition reimagined in Toronto, enchanting audiences for over a decade. This unique version of The Nutcracker creates a new type of intrigue for Canadian audiences, offering a different storyline from the National Ballet of Canada's version. In TIBT's Nutcracker, the story centers around Clara, a young girl with a vivid imagination who embarks on a transformative journey with her Nutcracker doll, which becomes a prince. Their adventure through a winter wonderland and the Castle of Sweets is portrayed as a story of innocent, childlike love, encapsulating a young girl's dream of her ideal prince.

 

Elisabeth Beyer - Principal Dancer

Elisabeth Beyer is a luminary in the ballet world, celebrated for her extraordinary technique and captivating artistry. As a distinguished member of the American Ballet Theatre, she stands out as one of the most promising stars on the global ballet stage. Her exceptional talent has been recognized with numerous prestigious awards, a testament to her skill and dedication. Notably, Beyer has clinched top honors at the Youth America Grand Prix, one of the most esteemed ballet competitions globally, setting her apart as a dancer of remarkable promise and potential.

 

Beyer's repertoire with the American Ballet Theatre is both diverse and impressive, featuring lead roles in classical masterpieces like "Swan Lake," "The Sleeping Beauty," and "Giselle." Her performances are characterized by a blend of technical precision and emotive depth, captivating audiences and critics alike. Elisabeth Beyer's ascent in the ballet world marks her as a beacon of excellence and an inspiration to aspiring dancers everywhere.

 

Cy Doherty - Principal Dancer 

Cy Doherty is an accomplished dancer with the American Ballet Theatre, celebrated for his dynamic athleticism and expressive artistry. Doherty's passion for ballet emerged early, leading him to train at renowned institutions such as the Royal Ballet School and the ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School. His professional journey has been marked by a series of impressive performances, both in the United States and internationally. Doherty's repertoire spans a wide range of styles, from the classical grandeur of "The Nutcracker" and "Don Quixote" to the modern complexities of works by contemporary choreographers. His ability to convey deep emotion through movement has made him a favorite among ballet enthusiasts.

 

Tatiana Stepanova - Founding Artistic Director

Having had her education at the world renowned BolshoI Ballet Academy, she returned to her hometown of Odessa, Ukraine to become the Prima Ballerina for the Odessa State Ballet Company.

 

For her excellence in the performing arts, Mme Stepanova was awarded the honorary title of People's Artist of Ukraine. This decoration was awarded to outstanding art performers of Ukraine, whose merits were exceptional in the sphere of development of the performing arts.

 

Stepanova founded Toronto International Ballet Theatre in 2008 to promote classical ballet development in Canada. Upon her many years experience teaching in Canada, she noticed that there is little opportunity for young aspiring dancers to perform in a professional production. Knowing this is an invaluable experience for dancers, and that cannot be taught in a dance studio, Tatiana started making her vision a reality. 

 

About Toronto International Ballet Theatre

Toronto International Ballet Theatre (TIBT) stands as a beacon of excellence in the realm of ballet. With a legacy of bringing together the vibrancy of young talent and the grace of international ballet stars, TIBT has carved a niche for itself in the world of dance. A testament to TIBT's unparalleled artistry is its annual production of 'The Nutcracker.' This timeless classic has become a cherished tradition, with every show witnessing a full house, reflecting its unwavering popularity and TIBT's commitment to delivering performances par excellence

 

TIBT is dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in ballet. By bringing together young talents and international stars, we aim to make ballet accessible to all, transcending geographical, social, and economic boundaries.

 

Under the expert guidance of the renowned choreographer and former Prima Ballerina, Tatiana Stepanova, TIBT crafts performances that are a visual spectacle. With grand sets, mesmerizing choreography, and a cast that brings characters to life, TIBT aims to immerse its audience in the magical world of ballet.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

 

THE NUTCRACKER

 

When: December 23, 2023 at 2:00PM & 7:00PM

Where: Meridian Hall - 1 Front St E, Toronto, ON M5E 1B2

Tickets: https://tolive.com/Event-Details-Page/reference/The-Nutcracker-2023 

Price: Tickets range from $65.00 to $145.00

 

To purchase tickets and for more information: torontoballet.ca

 

 

Connect with Toronto Ballet:

 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/torontoballet/

Facebook: /TorontoBallet

Twitter: @toronto_ballet


