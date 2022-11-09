Toronto International Ballet Theatre Presents THE NUTCRACKER, December 17 At Meridian Hall

Toronto International Ballet Theatre presents the triumphant return of a production of the holiday classic THE NUTCRACKER, one of Tchaikovsky's most famous works.

Featuring Ukrainian principal dancers Vladyslav Romashchenko and Olga Posternak, THE NUTCRACKER, pairs some of Tchaikovsky's most beloved compositions with world-class choreography by Tatiana Stepanova, laying the foundations for a unique and outstandingly beautiful show. THE NUTCRACKER will be presented on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 7PM at Meridian Hall.



This rendition of THE NUTCRACKER is made extra special with the involvement of principal dancers Vladyslav Romashchenko and Olga Posternak. Last April, the married couple left Ukraine for the purpose of raising money for Ukrainian humanitarian aid. Along with other dancers, they took part in multiple charity performances throughout Europe, Japan and the United States, where they raised over $800,000. They have relocated to Toronto and continue their efforts to support Ukraine.



Experience the beauty and grandeur of a classical version of THE NUTCRACKER performed with original choreography by Ukrainian Artistic Director and former People's Artist of Ukraine Tatiana Stepanova. This must-see show brings a fresh and fun perspective to the traditional tale about the innocence and purity of young love, transporting children and adults alike to a world of magic and wonder for the holiday season.



Having had her education at the world renowned Bolshoi Ballet Academy, Tatiana Stepanova (Artistic Director), returned to her hometown of Odessa, Ukraine to become the Prima Ballerina for the Odessa State Ballet Company. For her excellence in the performing arts, Stepanova was awarded the honourary title of People's Artist of Ukraine, a decoration awarded to outstanding art performers of Ukraine. Upon her many years of experience teaching in Canada, she noticed a lack of opportunity for young dancers in professional production, which led her to founding Toronto International Ballet Theatre in 2008 to promote classical ballet development in Canada.



Vladyslav Romashchenko (Principal Dancer) is a dancer with the National Opera of Ukraine. He has been praised as one of the company's stand out artists. Romashchenko has toured around the world and achieved international accolades: he is a laureate of the international contests Halytska Terpsichora (1st prize, 2010) and Crystal Slipper (3rd prize, 2007). He is also a graduate of the international competition Fuete Arteku (2007).



Olga Posternak (Principal Dancer) is a Ukrainian dancer for the Kyiv Municipal Academy Theatre Opera and Ballet known as Kyivska Opera. Having toured around the world, she was recognized for her performance as Juiliette, by being voted as the Best Juliette of the 2018/19 season.

ABOUT TORONTO INTERNATIONAL BALLET THEATRE

Toronto International Ballet Theatre (TIBT) is dedicated to the pursuit of excellence in the art of ballet. We bring together young talented dancers and international stars, to perform in professional productions with spectacular sets and beautiful choreography by renowned choreographer and former Prima Ballerina Tatiana Stepanova.

When: Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 7PM

Where: Meridian Hall, 1 Front St E, Toronto

Ticket Details: Tickets ranging from $68 - $147. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticket Master.