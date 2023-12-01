Tom Stoppard's ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD to Play Toronto's CAA Theatre in March

After premiering at the Neptune Theatre in Halifax, ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD will play the CAA Theatre from March 5 – 24, 2024.

Dec. 01, 2023

Beloved hobbits Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan of the Oscar-winning The Lord of the Rings film trilogy reunite to star in Tom Stoppard's ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD. The Tony Award-winning play is coming to Toronto this March.

 

After premiering at the Neptune Theatre in Halifax, ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD will play the CAA Theatre from March 5 – 24, 2024.

 

Tickets for ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD are now on sale, Friday December 1 at mirvish.com or by calling 1.800.461.3333.

 

About ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD

The story of Hamlet is reimagined in this brilliant comedy that thrusts two minor characters to the forefront.

Prince Hamlet has been exiled to England by his treacherous uncle Claudius, who has murdered his brother (Hamlet's father) and crowned himself king. On his way to England in the company of his school friends Rosencrantz and Guildenstern, Hamlet discovers they are carrying a letter from King Claudius that commands that Hamlet be put to death when he arrives in England. Hamlet rewrites the letter to command that instead, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern be put to death. He then escapes back to Denmark.

The bewildered Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are trapped in this absurdist universe where their lives are left to chance with the flip of a coin.

Can our hapless protagonists triumph in a battle of wits, escape their fate, and make sense of a senseless world?

 

THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

Directed by Neptune Theatre's artistic director Jeremy Webb, ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD features Billy Boyd as Guildenstern and Dominic Monaghan as Rosencrantz. The production will also star some of Canada's most acclaimed actors:  (Michael Blake (The Player), Walter Borden (Polonius), Pasha Ebrahimi (Hamlet), Raquel Duffy (Tragedian, Gertrude), Drew Douris-O'Hara (Tragedian, Alfred), Jacob Sampson (Tragedian, Laertes), Mallory Amirault (Tragedian, Ambassador), Santiago Guzman (Tragedian, Horatio), Helen Belay (Tragedian, Ophelia), Jonathan Ellul (Tragedian, Claudius), and Erin Tancock (Tragedian, Fortinbras).

The creative team is comprised of Kaelen MacDonald (Costume Designer), Leigh Ann Vardy (Lighting Designer), Andrew Cull (Set Designer), Angela Gasparetto (Movement Director), DeAnna Choi (Sound Designer & Original Music Composer), Karen Bassett (Fight Director), Robin Munro (Stage Manager), Anna Spencer (Assistant Stage Manager), and Rachel Dawn Woods (Assistant Stage Manager).
 


