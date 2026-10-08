Tickets on Sale in November For SPIRITED AWAY North American Premiere in Toronto

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Tickets for the North American premiere of TOHO's stage adaptation of Studio Ghibli's Oscar-winning film SPIRITED AWAY will go on sale Monday November 2, 2026. Direct from Japan, performed in Japanese (with English surtitles) by a company of 50 actors, puppeteers and musicians, this breathtakingly beautiful production will play a strictly limited 15-week engagement at Toronto's Princess of Wales Theatre from May 6 to August 15, 2027.

Tickets will be available for this exclusive Canadian engagement at 10AM on Monday, November 2, 2026, online or by calling at 1.800.461.3333. Regular ticket prices range from $59 - $169. Premium ticket prices range from $225 - $250.

Director Hayao Miyazaki's timeless SPIRITED AWAY, produced by Studio Ghibli, became an explosive blockbuster after its 2001 release and won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film in 2003. A masterpiece of storytelling and stunning visuals, SPIRITED AWAY tells the enchanting tale of Chihiro, who, while traveling to a new home with her family, stumbles into a world of fantastic spirits ruled over by the sorceress Yubaba. When her parents are turned into pigs and she is put to work in a magical bathhouse, Chihiro must use her wits to survive in this strange new place, find a way to free her parents, and return to the normal world.

TOHO Co., Ltd., one of the premiere Japanese entertainment companies for theatre and film since its foundation in 1932, commissioned a stage adaptation of SPIRITED AWAY in 2021. The film was re-imagined for the stage by Toho Theatrical Department and Olivier and Tony Award-winning director John Caird (Les Misérables). The script was adapted by John Caird, with co-adaptor Maoko Imai. Joe Hisaishi's famous original film was arranged by Brad Haak (Mary Poppins). The dazzling set design was by Jon Bausor (Bat Out of Hell), wildly imaginative puppets were designed by Toby Olié (Pinocchio: National Theatre), choreography by Shigehiro Ide (NODA MAP Series), and lavish costumes by Sachiko Nakahara.

The debut production was a resounding success in February 2022 at Tokyo's Imperial Theatre. In 2024, following a sell-out tour of Japan, the original Japanese cast performed this spectacular production for a limited season at the London Coliseum. Opening to both critical and audience acclaim it played to sold-out audiences of over 300,000 people across 17 weeks.

It subsequently won Best New Play at the 2025 WhatsOnStage Awards and was nominated for four Olivier Awards including Best Set Design (Jon Bausor, Toby Olié, Daisy Beattie, Satoshi Kuriyama), Best Costume Design (Sachiko Nakahara), Best Sound Design (Koichi Yamamoto), and Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play.

Following these milestone achievements, the production further expanded its global footprint across Asia, capturing international acclaim with an overwhelming 42-performance run at the Shanghai Culture Square in China in July and August 2025. This was immediately followed by a triumphant three-month, 94-performance run at the Seoul Arts Center Opera House in South Korea starting in January 2026.

With every single performance entirely sold out across both international runs, this Japanese-born masterpiece has firmly established its powerful presence on the global stage, paving the way for its highly anticipated 2026–2028 world tour.

The tour will kick off at the National Theater, Taipei, (December 2026 – January 2027), before returning to Tokyo and embarking on a Japan National Tour (March – August 2027).

Its North American premiere at the Princess of Wales Theatre, Toronto will be followed by its US Premiere at the Ahmanson Theatre, Los Angeles (September – October 2027). The tour concludes with its long-awaited return engagement to the London Coliseum (March – July 2028).

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