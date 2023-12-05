The Toronto Premiere Of MIGRAAAANTS to be Presented at Theatre Passe Muraille This January

Siavash Shabanpour, Founding Artistic Director of Two Thousand Feet Up Theatre Company, has today announced the Toronto premiere of Matei Visniec's dark comedy Migraaaants (translated by Nick Awde), running at Theatre Passe Muraille from January 13 to 28, 2024. Opening night is January 16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets and more details are available Click Here.

Migraaaants is an immersive, multimedia performance about refugees who risk their lives to escape oppression. Through interconnected stories, the play captures the struggles, hopes, and fears of refugees and sheds light on the impact of war and migration.

"As an audience, we journey with asylum seekers from war and unrest, to an over-crowded boat, to an uncertain welcome in an unknown land," says Siavash Shabanpour, also the play's director. "The show is inspired by real stories of African and Middle Eastern refugees on their perilous journey to Europe, and it explores the unbreakable human spirit within the refugee narrative, giving audiences a chance to connect with the people beyond the headlines."

The mosaic of stories in Migraaaants leads viewers through the many facets of a global crisis: not only the terrifying journeys of those in flight but the machinations of deadly chaos shaped by political forces.

The cast of Migraaaants includes: Ahmad Meree (Boss); Jamar Adams-Thompson (Fehed); Daniel Motaharzadeh (Ali); Andrew Chown (Balkan Man); Mahsa Ershadifar (Balkan Woman); Garrett Mallory Scott (President); Henry Oswald Peirson (Coach); Parastoo Amanzadeh (Elihu); Shannon Pitre (Presenter); Keely Krall (Presenter); Jona Villa (Ensemble); Silvana Herrera (Ensemble); Henrique Santsper (Ensemble); Lean Jafari (Ensemble); and Tina Valizadeh (Ensemble).

The creative team includes work from: Siavash Shabanpour (Director); Daniela Olmos (Stage Manager); Rose Mohammadi (Assistant Stage Manager); Tessa Bourchier (Costume Designer); Kadi Badiou (Set Designer); Victoria Gallant (Sound Designer); Nariman Eskandari (Sound Designer Consultant); Duncan Appleton (Lighting Designer); and Payam Saeedi (Dramaturge).

BOX OFFICE INFORMATION: 416-504-7529; info@passemuraille.on.ca

ACCESSIBILITY: https://www.passemuraille.ca/accessibility/

TICKET PRICES: $50 for General Admission, $25 for students and arts workers, plus applicable taxes and service fees. Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. and Jan. 27 @2 p.m. are Pay-What-You-Can performances.

CONTENT NOTES: Strong language, loud noises, strobe lighting, flashing lights, depictions of violence. Recommended for ages 16 and up.

DATE & TIMES

January 13 2024, 7:30 p.m. (PREVIEW)

January 14 2023, 2:00 p.m. (PREVIEW)

January 16 2024, 7:30 p.m. (OPENING NIGHT)

January 17 2024, 7:30 p.m.

January 18 2024, 7:30 p.m.

January 19 2024, 7:30 p.m.

January 20 2024, 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

January 21 2024, 6:00 p.m.

January 23 2024, 7:30 p.m.

January 24 2024, 7:30 p.m.

January 25 2024, 7:30 p.m.

January 26 2024, 7:30 p.m.

January 27 2024, 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

January 28 2024, 2:00 p.m.

RUN TIME: Approximately 80 minutes, no intermission

ABOUT TWO THOUSAND FEET UP THEATRE COMPANY

2000feetup.com

Founded in Toronto by Siavash Shabanpour in 2018, Two Thousand Feet Up Theatre Company aims to promote diversity and engage people of different backgrounds in the theatre world both on stage and through its artistic training programs. The company produces innovative works that explore a wide range of themes and issues. Recent productions include Chekhov in Shaw St (2021), Death Gardener (2020), Question (2019), and The Body of a Woman as a Battlefield in the Bosnian War (2018). Already well-known within the city's Iranian community, Two Thousand Feet Up commits to producing work that sparks conversation about important issues relevant to a broad audience.