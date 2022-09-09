The National Ballet of Canada Celebrates Culture Days with a Livestream of Company Class Taught by Hope Muir

Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced that as part of Culture Days, the National Ballet will present a livestream of Company Class, taught by Muir, on September 26, 2022, at 9:30 am ET.

Audiences are invited to an inside look at the daily training ritual for ballet dancers. The 75-minute class warms up the body and prepares the dancer physically and mentally for rehearsal and performance. The exercises in class are the building blocks of classical ballet choreography. The livestream will be broadcast from The Walter Carsen Centre in Toronto and will be available to enjoy until October 16, 2022, for free.

"It is my pleasure to invite Canadians across the country, and ballet fans around the world, to join us for Company Class to see up close how our artists train," said Muir. "Culture Days highlights the importance of arts and culture in our communities and The National Ballet of Canada is proud to participate every year."

Culture Days Festival is an annual celebration of arts, culture and heritage taking place each fall across the province and runs September 23 to October 16, 2022. Millions of people will attend thousands of free participatory arts and culture events across the country, both in-person and online.

The livestream is free and requires registration.

