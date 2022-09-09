Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The National Ballet of Canada Celebrates Culture Days with a Livestream of Company Class Taught by Hope Muir

Culture Days Festival is an annual celebration of arts, culture and heritage taking place each fall across the province and runs September 23 to October 16, 2022.

Register for Toronto News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 09, 2022  
The National Ballet of Canada Celebrates Culture Days with a Livestream of Company Class Taught by Hope Muir

Hope Muir, Joan and Jerry Lozinski Artistic Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced that as part of Culture Days, the National Ballet will present a livestream of Company Class, taught by Muir, on September 26, 2022, at 9:30 am ET.

Audiences are invited to an inside look at the daily training ritual for ballet dancers. The 75-minute class warms up the body and prepares the dancer physically and mentally for rehearsal and performance. The exercises in class are the building blocks of classical ballet choreography. The livestream will be broadcast from The Walter Carsen Centre in Toronto and will be available to enjoy until October 16, 2022, for free.

"It is my pleasure to invite Canadians across the country, and ballet fans around the world, to join us for Company Class to see up close how our artists train," said Muir. "Culture Days highlights the importance of arts and culture in our communities and The National Ballet of Canada is proud to participate every year."

Culture Days Festival is an annual celebration of arts, culture and heritage taking place each fall across the province and runs September 23 to October 16, 2022. Millions of people will attend thousands of free participatory arts and culture events across the country, both in-person and online.

The livestream is free and requires registration.

To Register

About Culture Days

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


SNAK The Show Season 4 to Launch Next Week With Crystal Shawanda, Sergio Di Zio & MoreSNAK The Show Season 4 to Launch Next Week With Crystal Shawanda, Sergio Di Zio & More
September 9, 2022

SNAK The Show will launch their Fourth Season on Wednesday Sept 14, 2022. Kicking off the season with Juno Award-winning singer-songwriter Joel Plaskett, SNAK will continue to shine a spotlight on exciting, interesting and diverse Canadian talent.
Nightwood Theatre Announces 2022/23 SeasonNightwood Theatre Announces 2022/23 Season
September 9, 2022

Artistic Director Andrea Donaldson and Managing Director Naz Afsahi have announced Nightwood Theatre's 2022/23 season – a vibrant celebration of liveness, centering the creator-performer and featuring urgent perspectives shared in fresh new formats.
Mirvish Productions Will Dim the Marquee Lights of its Two Royal Theatres to Honour Queen Elizabeth IIMirvish Productions Will Dim the Marquee Lights of its Two Royal Theatres to Honour Queen Elizabeth II
September 8, 2022

The marquee lights of the Royal Alexandra Theatre and the Princess of Wales Theatre, both on King Street, will be dimmed to honour Queen Elizabeth II and to mark her passing today.
Len Cariou Will Receive Stratford Festival Legacy Award On MondayLen Cariou Will Receive Stratford Festival Legacy Award On Monday
September 8, 2022

Actor Len Cariou will be this year's recipient of the Stratford Festival's Legacy Award. It will be given at a gala in Toronto's Four Season's Hotel on Monday, September 12.
WINESDAY: THE MUSICAL at Hernder Estate Wines Extended Through SeptemberWINESDAY: THE MUSICAL at Hernder Estate Wines Extended Through September
September 7, 2022

After a successful run of performances at Hernder Estate Wines in July and August, Winesday: the Musical + Wine Tasting has been extended until the end of September. This new musical comedy, which features wine tasting throughout the show, is being presented as part of the month-long schedule of events at the Niagara Grape and Wine Festival.