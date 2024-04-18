The Musical Stage Company Reveals 2024-25 Season Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the record-breaking sixteen-week run of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812, The Musical Stage Company has announced the details of their upcoming programming. The acclaimed company’s 2024/25 season will include the World Premiere of AFTER THE RAIN, a heartwarming new Canadian musical in partnership with Tarragon Theatre, the 18th annual UNCOVERED concert series, as well as an additional production that will also be announced in the coming weeks. Additionally, as previously announced, The Musical Stage Company & Crow’s Theatre co-production of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 will join Mirvish Production’s Main Subscription season in July 2025.

Since its founding in 2004, The Musical Stage Company has grown from a grassroots organization producing one show a year, to the most influential non-profit musical theatre producer and developer of new Canadian musicals in the country. The company’s commitment to the continued development of new work and its long-term commitment to artist development, have has made an everlasting impact on the Canadian arts landscape.

"I'm thrilled to unveil The Musical Stage Company’s 2024/25 season. This year’s programming gives voice to stories with the power to transcend generational divides, uniting us all through the profound and transformational power of musical storytelling” says Artistic Director Ray Hogg. “Uncovered returns this fall, featuring the powerful anthems of U2 and The Rolling Stones under Kevin Wong's inspired creative direction. Partnering with Tarragon next spring, we witness the evolution of Rose and Suzy’s writing partnership, which began in our Noteworthy program, arrive at a full-scale, world premiere production of After the Rain. And we’re also excited to deepen our new work incubation through continued post-premiere development focusing this year on Kelly v. Kelly, and furthering our commitment to nurturing musical development at all stages of a project."

The season begins this October with the company’s beloved annual UNCOVERED concert series as it returns to spotlight the music of two most iconic rock bands in music history, U2 & The Rolling Stones. From U2’s politically charged and soaring arrangements to The Rolling Stones’ rebellious spirit and blues-influenced melodies, the innovation and success of these artists’ careers have spanned decades, garnering an immense amount of mutual admiration for their respective legacies. Each known for their ability to create anthemic songs like “(Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”, “Ruby Tuesday”, “With or Without You”, and “Where the Streets Have No Name”, their approach to their music is ever-evolving and adapting, cementing both bands reputations as pillars of rock music history.

Kevin Wong returns for his second year as the creative visionary behind UNCOVERED following last season’s wildly successful debut showcasing the music of Fleetwood Mac & The Eagles. As always this year’s UNCOVEREDconcert will feature award-winning Canadian artists who have graced international stages and screens. UNCOVERED: U2 & THE ROLLING STONES will be on stage at Koerner Hall October 22 - 25, 2024.

Concluding the season in May 2025, The Musical Stage Company joins forces with Tarragon Theatre to present the World Premiere of AFTER THE RAIN, a new Canadian musical with book by Rose Napoli, music & lyrics by Suzy Wilde, and direction by Marie Farsi. Suzie Evans Stone is a struggling songwriter and the daughter of two famous rock singers, who pays her bills by teaching piano lessons and singing backup in her family’s band. Her life takes an unforeseen turn when she accepts a new adult student who is solely interested in mastering Erik Satie’s “Gymnopedie No.1”. Full of family turmoil and centred around a devastating discovery, AFTER THE RAIN is a new Canadian musical based on a true story that unflinchingly embraces life’s complexities and the healing power of music. AFTER THE RAIN will be on stage at Tarragon Theatre’s Mainspace from May 27 - June 22, 2025.

As part of the company’s continued commitment to developing new Canadian musicals, they are also very excited to announce a new incubation initiative that provides new musicals with continued development following their world premiere to support the evolution and continued success of the work. The first production to enter the program is Sara Farb & Britta Johnson’s KELLY v. KELLY, which had its world premiere in May 2023. KELLY v. KELLY will undergo additional workshops this upcoming season with support from Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre. Targeted focus on post-premiere development, this initiative joins The Musical Stage Company’s robust roster of new work and artist development programs including the renowned Noteworthy Program and RBC Apprentice Program.

Tickets for UNCOVERED: U2 & THE ROLLING STONES are available starting today exclusively to groups of 8 or more. Groups receive first access to this limited 4 performance run and a 20% discount.

Single tickets for UNCOVERED: U2 & THE ROLLING STONES and AFTER THE RAIN will be on sale at a later date.