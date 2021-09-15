The Dance Me a Song Collective Presents THEATRE MAKING MOVEMENT

Something exciting is happening in Toronto, Canada that you don't want to miss. Dance Me a Song Collective in partnership with Prime Mover Theatre Company announced today that Tony-Award winning Broadway legend Susan Stroman and her long-time collaborator, dance arranger David Krane will headline Theatre Making Movement - a weeklong symposium of events, workshops, panel discussions, and masterclasses that centre around the idea of integrating dance and movement into the early developmental stages of new musical creation.



Theatre Making Movement is the brainchild of Director and Dora Award winning Choreographer Stephanie Graham (Fun Home, Grey Gardens, Wild Party- The Musical Stage Company) and performer, writer and filmmaker Sarah O'Brecht (Charlottetown Festival, Neptune Theatre, Stage West Calgary). The idea was born when the two were discussing the creation of new Canadian musicals over a lunch break while working at The Globe Theatre in Regina, Saskatchewan. They observed that Canadian musicals are not being developed with dance as a part of the conversation. Canada has some of the best choreographers, movement practitioners and dancers in the industry, yet most of our new musicals do not use this aspect as a storytelling device.

What began as a conversation over a lunch break between Sarah and Stephanie led them to partner with Ray Hogg (Artistic Director Primer Mover Theatre Company and The Musical Stage Company) and has now turned into a movement!

"By partnering with Prime Mover Theatre Company, not only did we expand our reach, but Ray Hogg's big-picture thinking helped us turn an idea into a movement!" - Sarah O'Brecht

"I tell stories through dance, and I think that's why I'm so attracted to the theatre because even the choreography in theatre moves the plot forward at all times." - Susan Stroman

Joining Ms. Stroman and Mr. Krane are JoAnn M. Hunter (Choreographer of the Broadway and West End productions of School of Rock), Come From Away producer Michael Rubinoff, Sam Davis, Lourdes Lane, Matt Murray, Linda Garneau, Ingrid Mackinnon, and Tarek Merchant. Metro Movement will host a week of Theatre Jazz classes, taught by Canada's most exciting musical theatre choreographers. And, Prime Mover Theatre Company is producing Watch Me Work; a mini-workshop series wherein Canadian choreography teams Steve Cota + Keleshaye Christmas, Jeff Dimitriou + Tyler Pearse, Esie Mensah + Shakeil Rollock, and will workshop movement to original compositions by Canadian star composers Britta Johnson, Suzy Wilde and another composer to be announced.

Spaces are limited, so early registration is recommended. The Conversations and Watch Me Work are presented virtually and are free of charge. To register visit: www.theatremakingmovement.com

The Classes are $22 and in held in person at Metro Movement, 833 Broadview Ave, Toronto, ON. Visit www.metromovement.com to register.