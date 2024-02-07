Tei Shi Comes to TD Music Hall in May

The performance is on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

TD Music Hall welcomes singer, songwriter and producer, Tei Shi on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Tei Shi is the moniker of singer/songwriter and producer Valerie Teicher. Growing up between Bogotá, Colombia and Vancouver, Canada, Tei Shi is heavily influenced by her ever-changing environment and cross-cultural identity.

Since her first two EPs, Saudade (2013) and Verde (2015) “introduced her to the world as a skilled and fluid vocalist... [Tei Shi] has fully stepped into her own, brewing up confections centered on trusting your own intuition.” (Pitchfork). Her groundbreaking song Bassically garnered over 17 million streams on Spotify alone and set the scene for her critically acclaimed debut album Crawl Space (2017), which was highly revered by the likes of NPR, The New Yorker, Pitchfork, The Fader and The Guardian, and projected her as one of today’s most influential multidisciplinary acts.

On the heels of the Crawl Space release, Tei Shi embarked on world tours and made headway in the art and fashion world, partnering with culturally iconic brands like MoMA, Helmut Lang, Northface, Glossier, ACNE and Collina Strada, as well as collaborated with Blood Orange on his album Negro Swan. In addition to joining him onstage at 2019’s Coachella Music Festival, Tei Shi also starred in Blood Orange’s video for Hope alongside Diddy, A$AP Rocky, and Tyler the Creator.

In November of 2019, Tei Shi released La Linda, her much-anticipated second full-length album. On this album, Tei Shi embraces her Latin roots and multi- cultural identity, seamlessly shifting between the languages and musical genres that make her such a unique songwriter and noteworthy artist.

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall’s charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that include personalized ticketing service through a dedicated box office representative, advance notice for upcoming shows, exclusive member contests, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between four levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, and Marquee.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.




Recommended For You