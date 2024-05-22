Tafelmusik Welcomes Summer with June Concerts at McMichael & Toronto Botanical Garden

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Throughout the month of June, Tafelmusik ushers in the sweet sounds of summer with six performances—four of which are free—in various venues across the GTA.

As part of the annual Tafelmusik Baroque Summer Festival, Tafelmusik offers four free concerts at the University of Toronto's Faculty of Music, Grace Church-on-the-Hill, and Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity-St. Paul's Centre. As the month winds down, Tafelmusik animates other spaces around town, including The McMichael Canadian Art Collection on June 23, and Toronto Botanical Garden on June 30. Dates and program details for all concerts are available below.

JUNE CONCERTS AT A GLANCE:

Tafelmusik Baroque Summer Festival, June 10–22

Musicians from around the world join Tafelmusik for four free concerts in three different venues as part of the Tafelmusik Baroque Summer Festival, June 10–22. These free concerts are presented in conjunction with the 23rd annual Tafelmusik Baroque Summer Institute (TBSI), a top-tier training program led by some of the finest musicians in the field of baroque performance practice. Concert performers include Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra and Chamber Choir, participants of TBSI, and faculty members.

Opening Night

FREE

Monday, June 10 at 8pm

Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity-St. Paul's Centre, 427 Bloor St. W.

The Festival kicks off with a free concert in our home venue, featuring Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra and Chamber Choir with renowned British baritone Peter Harvey.

Admission is free but a ticket is required. Hall doors open at 7:30 PM.

Baroque Portraits

FREE

Saturday, June 15 at 12:30pm

Walter Hall, University of Toronto, 80 Queen's Park, Toronto

An informal chamber recital featuring members of the TBSI faculty.

Admission is free and on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration or tickets are required.

TBSI Orchestras and Choirs

FREE

Wednesday, June 19 at 1pm

Walter Hall, University of Toronto, 80 Queens Park, Toronto

A concert showcasing the participants of TBSI performing an array of orchestral and choral music.

Admission is free and on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration or tickets are required.

The Grand Finale

FREE

Saturday, June 22 at 7:30pm

Grace Church on-the-Hill, 300 Lonsdale Road, Toronto

110 musicians including TBSI participants perform alongside Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra and Chamber Choir—a spectacular close to the festival!.



Admission is free, but tickets are required. General admission seating.

Community Concerts: Midsummer Follies

As the days grow longer, Tafelmusik welcomes the summer solstice with musical follies. We look beyond the courtly music of the baroque to the dance music and songs that were popular in the cafés, taverns, and country fairs. Our midsummer celebration takes us from the British Isles to northern Europe, and from France to New France, featuring music that migrated across the Atlantic and remains part of the Québecois folk tradition today. With John Abberger, oboe; Geneviève Gilardeau, violin; Michael Unterman, cello; and Jonathan Stuchbery, lute/guitar.

Sunday June 23 at 2:00 pm

Tickets are available through the McMichael Canadian Art Collection at https://mcmichael.com/event/tafelmusik-chamber-series-midsummer-follies/

Sunday June 30 at 2:00 PM

Tickets are available through the Toronto Botanical Garden at torontobotanicalgarden.ca

Website: tafelmusik.org

ABOUT TAFELMUSIK

Every now and then a group of musicians comes along and changes the way we think about music. For over four decades, Tafelmusik has been synonymous worldwide with dynamic, engaging, and soulful performances informed by scholarship, passion, and artistic excellence. Performed on instruments and in styles appropriate to the era, 17th- to 19th-century instrumental and choral music share the stage with exciting multimedia programs, bold new commissions, and intriguing cross-cultural collaborations. From a vibrant home season in Toronto, to international tours, award-winning recordings, and inspiring education programs, Tafelmusik is a musical powerhouse with a reputation for thrilling and delighting audiences.

