THROUGH MY EYES Comes to Young People's Theatre in March

This March, Young People’s Theatre will present Through My Eyes – a playful dance piece fromQuebec’s Bouge de là, directed by Hélène Langevin. A captivating adventure for ages 4 to 7, Through My Eyes invites audiences to see the world afresh through the eyes of an exploring child. This special March Break presentation comes to the Ada Slaight Stage March 4 – 17, 2024.

An immersive world of fun for little ones, Through My Eyes brings a topsy-turvy wonderland to life through dance, bouncy energy, kaleidoscopic colours and sensory surprises.

“Through My Eyes explores the question: what does the world look like from the eyes of a child?” explains YPT Artistic Director Herbie Barnes. “And then what happens when you try to replay that world back to them? Do they all see the same thing? In this non-verbal piece, Bouge de là’s performers inspire such wide-eyed excitement that you can’t help but be pulled into their journey.”

Fun-filled elements of play, discovery, sensations and transformation are all explored in Through My Eyes. "It was such an immense pleasure for me to delve into the universe of young children,” says Director Hélène Langevin. “The gaze of these great explorers and their enthusiasm for discovering, manipulating and transforming the world of matter that surrounds them inspired me."

Through My Eyes features performances by Angélique Delorme, Emmanuelle Martin, Myriam Tremblay and Julie Tymchuk.

Additional credits include: Set & Costume Designer: Marilène Bastien; Lighting Designer: Lucie Bazzo; Music: Bernard Falaise; Sound and Video:Guy Fortin; Video Consultant: Pierre Laniel; Dramatist: Claudine Robillard; Makeup: Suzanne Trépanier; Acting Coach: Guillaume Chouinard; Production Manager: Catherine Comeau; Technical Director: Martin Lepage; Choreographic Assistants and Rehearsal Directors: Marie-Eve Carrière and Jean-François Légaré.