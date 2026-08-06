THE KING JAMES BIBLE PLAY World Premiere is Coming to Stratford Festival

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The King James Bible Play, a new exploration of the creation of the King James Bible, will make its world première at the Stratford Festival this season. Inspired by her own experience and relationship with the Bible, playwright Charlotte Corbeil-Coleman unfolds the story across two time periods: 1609, as the King James Bible is being translated, and a contemporary rehearsal room, where a troupe of actresses prepare to perform the story of that process onstage.

In The King James Bible Play, a group of translators in 1609, including Sir Henry Savile, his son Willie, John Bois, George Abbot and John Perrin, undertake the monumental task of translating the King James Bible. Their competing perspectives shape the text as it emerges, revealing tensions between faith, language, authority and human fallibility. In the present day, a group of actresses prepares to portray these men in a staged re-enactment, uncovering unexpected parallels between their own experiences and those of the historical figures they embody.

Directed by Nina Lee Aquino, The King James Bible Play features Liz Der as Roni, Vivien Endicott-Douglas as Han, 郝邦宇 Steven Hao as Willie, Deborah Hay as Martie, Cyrus Lane as Sir Henry Savile, Angel Lo as Anna, Gray Powell as John Bois, Michael Spencer-Davis as John Perrin, Sara Topham as Cath, and Rylan Wilkie as George Abbot.

Playwright Charlotte Corbeil-Coleman and director Nina Lee Aquino are joined by Set and Costume Designer Robin Fisher, Lighting Designer Michelle Ramsay and Composer and Sound Designer John Gzowski.

The King James Bible Play officially opens on August 21, 2026 and runs until September 26, 2026 at the Studio Theatre. The 2026 season also features The Tempest, Waiting for Godot, Guys and Dolls, Something Rotten!, Death of a Salesman, The Importance of Being Earnest, The Hobbit, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Othello and The Tao of the World.

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