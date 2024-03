THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME in Concert to be Presented at The Winchester Street Theatre in March

Doctor Bird Productions will present its second in-concert experience in Toronto: The Hunchback of Notre Dame on March 23/24, 2024 at The Winchester Street Theatre. The concert features a 50+ member cast of singers lead by Artistic Director Manuele Adrian Mizzi. The lush and iconic score will be played by musical director Ethan Rotenberg with movement choreography by Emilia Ballester Diaz. The concert production features solo performances from Manuele Adrian Mizzi (Quasimodo), Rachelle Bradley (Esmeralda), David Smith (Claude Frollo), Carlos Bastarrachea (Captain Phoebus), Taylor Long (Clopin) and Noah Witenoff (Saint Aphrodisius).

About The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the film's Academy Award-nominated score, as well as new songs by Menken and Schwartz. Peter Parnell's new book embraces story theatre and features verbatim passages from Hugo's gothic novel.

The musical begins as the bells of Notre Dame sound through the famed cathedral in fifteenth-century Paris. Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be "Out There," observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful Romani woman, Esmeralda. Quasimodo isn't the only one captivated by her free spirit, though - the handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the Roma - and it's up to Quasimodo to save them all.

A sweeping score and powerful story make The Hunchback of Notre Dame an instant classic. Audiences will be swept away by the magic of this truly unforgettable musical.